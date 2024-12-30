Dan Donegan has named his favorite Disturbed song, citing it's empowering and uplifting message as a primary reason he finds it so appealing.

That song is "The Light," the second single released off 2015's Immortalized, which was released following Disturbed's planned hiatus which began in 2011.

Since that album was released, the song has been a fixture in Disturbed setlists and has shot up to their 13th most-played song live, according to setlist.fm.

Donegan, one of the band's founding members, was asked if he has a favorite Disturbed song or album in a recent interview with GHS Strings.

"There's so many, for so many reasons, 'cause everything we write is always so personal. We've probably written close to a couple of hundred songs over our career. But if I'm gonna narrow it down, which I normally don't do, but certain ones, like a song called 'The Light', i

"A lot of times we like to take darker subject matter and spin a positive outcome on it, for encouragement and empowerment and just a reminder that we all go through different things in our lives," Donegan assesses.

"We all go through tough times and struggles, whether it be depression or addiction or sadness or losing a loved one or going through a breakup or having a rough time at work or at school or whatever you're going through,and just trying to have a positive outcome to be able to fight through those tough times," the guitarist continues, "So 'The Light' always sends a positive message."

"The big catchphrase in that song is 'sometimes darkness can show you the light.' Sometimes you need those dark times in life to be able to dig deep, find that strength to find the light again, to be able to power through it and get through it," he concludes.

Disturbed, "The Light" Music Video

Disturbed, "The Light" Lyrics

Disturbed in 2025

On Feb. 25, Disturbed will kick off their headlining North American tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of their classic debut album, The Sickness.

The band will be joined by Three Days Grace and Sevendust through March 21, with Daughtry and Nothing More taking over as special guests to close out the remainder of the trek through May 17.

See all of the upcoming dates and get more information here.