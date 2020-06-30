Dance Gavin Dance are hoping the third time really is the charm when it comes to their North American tour with Animals As Leaders, Issues and Veil of Maya. The tour has already been postponed twice and now a new batch of 2021 dates have just been announced.

One change has been made from the originally-scheduled run, which was set to run from mid-March through late April this year. Royal Coda were first set to open each show and now they will no longer appear on the tour, with Wolf & Bear joining the bill in their place.

The 2021 dates will be held during the same March and April timeframe, making 33 stops in all with the final date, April 24, being the Swanfest event in California.

"It may come as no surprise, but we unfortunately need to postpone The Afterburner Tour and Swanfest until spring 2021," said Dance Gavin Dance. "Current tickets will be valid for the newly announced dates. If you have further questions about your tickets please contact the original point of purchase. We are looking forward to seeing you next year! In the meantime, stay safe, and keep your eyes open for any DGD related activity."

See the complete list of tour dates below.

As mentioned above, the tour is in support of Dance Gavin Dance's latest record, Afterburner, which was released in April through streaming services only as the coronavirus pandemic delayed physical shipments. Remarkably, the album debuted at No. 14 on the Billboard 200, despite having no physical purchases to count toward the tally.

Dance Gavin Dance, Animals As Leaders, Issues, Veil of Maya + Wolf & Bear 2021 Tour Dates

March 11 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Palladium

March 12 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Brooklyn Bowl

March 13 — Tempe, Ariz. @ The Marquee

March 15 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ El Rey Theater

March 17 — San Antonio, Texas @ Vibes Event Center

March 18 — Dallas, Texas @ Bomb Factory

March 19 — Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live

March 22 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Criterion

March 23 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Marathon Music Works

March 25 — Lake Buena Vista, Fla. @ House Of Blues

March 26 — St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live

March 27 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade

March 28 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade

March 30 — Norfolk, Va. @ The Norva

March 31 — Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore

April 01 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Franklin Music Hall

April 02 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Franklin Music Hall

April 03 — Boston, Mass. @ House Of Blues

April 04 — New York, N.Y. @ Hammerstein Ballroom

April 06 — Toronto, Ontario @ Rebel

April 07 — Columbus, Ohio @ Express Live!

April 08 — Detroit, Mich. @ Masonic Temple Theatre

April 09 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE

April 10 — Chicago, Ill. @ Aragon Ballroom

April 12 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Egyptian Ballroom

April 13 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Fillmore

April 14 — St. Louis, Mo. @ The Pageant

April 16 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Arvest Bank Theatre

April 17 — Denver, Colo. @ Mission Ballroom

April 19 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Union Event Center

April 21 — Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox Sodo

April 22 — Portland, Ore. @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

April 24 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Papa Murphy's Park (Swanfest)