Danny DeVito Gave Mike Patton Acting Tips at Mr. Bungle Reunion Show

Mr. Bungle are in the midst of performing a series of 2020 reunion shows. The Mike Patton-fronted group has played three gigs in California so far and, at last night's show (Feb. 7), actor Danny DeVito was on site, offering his singer friend some acting tips.

The two have long been friends with DeVito having previously expressed his appreciation for the wildness and diversity of Patton's music, whether it's with Faith No More, Fantomas or Mr. Bungle. Both Dave Lombardo (ex-Slayer, Dead Cross, Suicidal Tendencies, Misfits), who was tapped to play drums for the reunited group, and guitarist Scott Ian (Anthrax), who made a guest appearance onstage with Mr. Bungle, shared photos of the iconic actor on Instagram.

"It was so great to see Danny DeVito last night. One of nicest guys I’ve ever met," wrote Lombardo. "Watching him give our vocalist Mike Patton acting tips was a treat all on its own," he continued, noting DeVito is "a true artist with an appreciation for many styles of music."

Ian was equally chuffed and captioned his photo set, "What an absolute legend of a man. Swipe to see Danny giving Mike an acting lesson for the intro of our show. And yes, Danny loves Mr Bungle."

Mr. Bungle have two more shows on the books as of now — one tonight in San Francisco and the other in Brooklyn, N.Y. on Feb. 10.

See the complete set list from the reunion shows further down the page (via setlist.fm). The band mixed in a number of covers (Slayer, Cro-Mags, Crumbsuckers, Corrosion of Conformity and more) along with originals and rare tracks that were previously written but never recorded.

It's already been quite the year for Patton, who also resurrected Faith No More. They'll be making their way back to the stage at one of two stadium shows headlined by System of a Down, which will also feature Korn.

Mike Patton + Danny DeVito Interviewed Together (Circa 2006)

Mr. Bungle — 2020 Reunion Set List

01. "Won't You Be My Neighbor" (Fred Rogers cover with "March of the S.O.D." outro by Stormtroopers of Death)

02. "Anarchy Up Your Anus"

03. "Spreading the Thighs of Death"

04. "Loss for Words" (Corrosion of Conformity cover)

05. "Glutton for Punishment" (“new" song written during Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny era but never recorded)

06. "Malfunction" (Cro‐Mags cover)

07. "Raping Your Mind"

08. "Just Sit There" (Crumbsuckers cover)

09. "Bungle Grind"

10. "Methamatics" (“new" song written during Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny era but never recorded)

11. "Hell Awaits" (Slayer cover - ended before vocals)

12. "Summer Breeze" (Seals & Crofts cover)

13. "Eracist" (“new" song written during Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny era but never recorded)

14. "Cold War" (Siege cover)

15. "Hypocrites" (ended after "La Cucaracha" snippet)

16. "Speak English or Die" (Stormtroopers of Death cover - changed to "Speak Spanish or Die")

17. "World Up My Ass" (Circle Jerks cover)

18. "You Lose" (7 Seconds cover) (with "The Real Thing" intro by Faith No More)

19. "Sudden Death"

Encore:

20. "Fuck the USA" (The Exploited cover)