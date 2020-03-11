Danny Worsnop Releases Soulful New Song ‘Happy’

Asking Alexandria frontman Danny Worsnop has a new solo track arriving today in the form of the soulful new song "Happy."

Worsnop just released a lyric video for the track featuring a happy-faced stick figure somewhat ironically providing the visual for the bluesy track that finds the singer ultimately forever unsatisfied. Take a look at the video toward the bottom of this post.

"'Happy' is a song I wrote about my never being content or satisfied. My constant need to do more and be better. The want to be able to slow down but the awareness that I never will," said the singer.

The track is being released separate from last year's Shades of Blue solo album. If you like what you hear, you can pick up the track here. The song arrives just as Worsnop is preparing to start a solo tour of Europe, kicking off next Tuesday in Newcastle Upon Tyne. Dates and ticketing info can be found here.

2020 should be a big year for Worsnop as Asking Alexandria recently announced that their Like a House on Fire album would arrive on May 15. In addition, the singer discussed in a recent interview starting work on a new We Are Harlot record when the downtime presented itself. Keep an eye out for all of Worsnop's work coming later this year.

Danny Worsnop, "Happy"