Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin shared the final entry in their 2021 "Hanukkah Sessions" cover songs on Sunday (Dec. 5). Grohl, the Foo Fighters figurehead and former Nirvana drummer, and Kurstin, multi-instrumentalist from indie-poppers The Bird and the Bee and a Grammy-winning producer, do an aptly face-painted take on KISS' "Rock and Roll All Nite."

Grohl and Kurstin also partnered last year in what now appears to have been the first in an annual Hanukkah song series where the duo play tunes made famous by Jewish artists. For this year's first night of Hanukkah on Nov. 28, Kurstin x Grohl went black metal on a wild rendition of Lisa Loeb's "Stay (I Missed You)."

Check out the KISS cover plus all seven other Kurstin x Grohl 2021 "Hanukkah Sessions" videos down near the bottom of this post. (See their 2020 series here.)

Foo Fighters said on Sunday, "Ladies and gentlemen…. we made it. Night 8! And what better way to celebrate another year of Hanukkah Sessions than Chaim Witz and Stanley Eisen…. two young lads from Queens that set the world (and thousands of stages) on FIRE as Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley" of KISS.

"Rock and Roll All Nite," a jukebox staple for almost 50 years, appears in its original version on KISS' 1975 album Dressed to Kill — it was that effort's first single. And this isn't the first time this year it has been covered in relation to a separate rock band. Green Day released their own version of the song in September.

Last month, Foo Fighters released a funny Jason Sudeikis-starring video for the Medicine at Midnight single "Love Dies Young." In October, the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Kurstin x Grohl, "Rock and Roll All Nite" (KISS Cover) ["The Hanukkah Sessions" Night 8]

Kurstin x Grohl, "Train in Vain" (The Clash Cover) [Night 7]

Kurstin x Grohl, "Big Shot" (Billy Joel Cover) [Night 6]

Kurstin x Grohl, "Take the Box" feat. Violet Grohl (Amy Winehouse Cover) [Night 5]

Kurstin x Grohl, "Jump" (Van Halen Cover) [Night 4]

Kurstin x Grohl, "Copacabana" (Barry Manilow Cover) [Night 3]

Kurstin x Grohl, "Blitzkrieg Bop" (Ramones Cover) [Night 2]

Kurstin x Grohl, "Stay (I Missed You)" (Lisa Loeb Cover) [Night 1]