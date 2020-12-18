Watch All Eight Dave Grohl + Greg Kurstin ‘Hanukkah Sessions’ Performances

Well those were certainly eight crazy nights! The Bird and the Bee's Greg Kurstin and Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl have completed their "Hanukkah Sessions" performances, paying homage to great Jewish songwriters along the way.

The final night of the sessions found the pair taking on The Velvet Underground's "Rock and Roll," but not before Dave Grohl had his say on the matter. In a message accompanying the final video, Grohl commented:

As 2020 comes to a close and another Hanukkah ends (my first!) I am reminded of the two things that have gotten me through this year: music and hope.

This project, which initially began as a silly idea, grew to represent something much more important to me. It showed me that the simple gesture of spreading joy and happiness goes a long way, and as we look forward, we should all make an effort to do so, no matter how many candles are left to light on the menorah.

Toda Raba to Greg for being a musical genius and spending 2 1/2 days barnstorming through these songs together. You never fail to amaze me. Big round of applause for Markus Rutledge, the poor soul that had only 24 hours (8 days in a row) to churn out each of these videos for us! You deserve a medal for sleep deprivation! Huge hearts for the force of nature known as Peaches! You brought the real. And, of course to all of you for joining in on the fun. I hope that you enjoyed watching.

So, sing along one last time to “Rock and Roll” by The Velvet Underground, a song about music and hope, and let’s keep spreading the joy and happiness. It goes a long way.....

Dave

Revisit the full "Hanukkah Sessions" series below:

Kurstin X Grohl: Night 8: The Velvet Underground, "Rock and Roll"

Kurstin X Grohl: Night 7: The Knack, "Frustrated"

Kurstin X Grohl: Night 6: Elastica, "Connected"

Kurstin X Grohl: Night 5: Bob Dylan, "Rainy Day Women #12 and #35"

Kurstin X Grohl: Night 4: Peaches, "Fuck the Pain Away"

Kurstin X Grohl: Night 3: Mountain, "Mississippi Queen"

Kurstin X Grohl: Night 2: Drake, "Hotline Bling"