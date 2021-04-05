Did a school-aged Dave Grohl know what the future had in store for him?

Maybe not. But that kind of curiousness itself isn't infrequent. Any young person can wonder what the rest of their life holds for them, and the Foo Fighters bandleader and former Nirvana drummer was no different when the musician was just a 15-year-old high school freshman.

That's the station the future Foo Fighter had reached when he drafted a school assignment or short letter addressing his newfound studiousness and pondering the coming years. Take a look at the paper scrawled in Grohl's teenage hand down toward the bottom of this post.

"I think that in the past year I have changed both mentally and physically," the budding Grohl communicates via ballpoint pen and wide-ruled notebook paper in what was assuredly 1984, the musician's freshman year at Thomas Jefferson High School in Fairfax County, Va.

"Mentally, I have changed quite a bit," he continues. "When I was 13 or 14 (I'm 15 now), I used to think of everything as one big joke; life was one big party. But now, I approach everything with a more serious approach.

"School is no longer a social activity," he adds, "it's a part-time job that requires a lot of attention and a lot of work."

Continuing in the essay, Grohl noted his blooming stature in addition to his cognitive growth. We're guessing, for this particular project, the Foo Fighters founder's teacher asked the students to describe how they'd changed since the preceding school year — inside and out.

"Physically, I have changed a great deal," Grohl says. "I was about 6 inches shorter 1 year ago and had a different haircut, different clothes … and now that I think about it, I've changed quite a bit. And so, I think that in the future, I will change even more, which makes me wonder, what will I be like in the future?"

Think the young pupil Dave Grohl had any inkling he would one day be Dave Grohl, the famous rock star?

In past "Dave's True Stories," the rocker has shared the tale of a bombastic 4th of July barbecue, remembered a trip to Pantera's strip club and paid tribute to his late father, among other accounts.

In February, Foo Fighters released Medicine at Midnight, their 10th album, preceded by the singles "Waiting on War," "No Son of Mine" and "Shame Shame." The same month, the band was included among the 2021 nominees for possible induction into the Rock Hall of Fame.