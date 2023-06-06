Dave Grohl Pens Thank You Note to Foo Fighters Fans

It's been an emotional road back to the concert stage for the Foo Fighters, and the moment was not lost on Dave Grohl. With the first run of shows now in the books, the Foo Fighters frontman took a few moments to write a "thank you letter" to the fans for their support as they continue on this journey.

As many are aware, Foo Fighters are back on the road a year after the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins. During their mourning period for Hawkins, Grohl also lost his mother Virginia Hanlon Grohl and both deaths have been acknowledged in the dedications for the band's latest album, But Here We Are, itself a widely hailed and focused record addressing the grief process through personal loss.

The band announced their intent to continue just ahead of the new year, then filling out a touring itinerary and recently revealing that Josh Freese would be stepping in as their new touring drummer. Dave Grohl actually handled drums on their new album.

As for Grohl's words to the fans, they read as follows:

Hey, It's been a while ..... Now that we've returned from our first run of shows, I felt compelled to reach out and thank you all for being there for us. Every night, when I see you singing, it makes me sing harder. When I see you screaming, it makes me scream louder. When I see your tears, it brings me to tears. And when I see your joy, it brings me joy. But, I see you ... and it feels good to see you, churning up these emotions together. Because we've always done this together. Time and Time Again. See You Soon. David

There are still plenty of Foo Fighters dates on the horizon. They resume touring on June 14 in Rogers, Arkansas. Be sure to get your tickets to see them live here.