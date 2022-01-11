Founding Slayer Drummer Dave Lombardo Mourns the Death of His Mother

Drummer Dave Lombardo is currently mourning the death of his mother, Nicelia Lombardo. Dave is the co-founding Slayer ex-member who now sits behind the drum kit for the Misfits, Mr. Bungle, Suicidal Tendencies and several other rock and metal bands.

As shared by the veteran musician this week, Nicelia died last month at age 89 after experiencing difficult final days regarding her health. But Dave remembered his mom as a courageous figurehead, influential mentor and ardent supporter of his musical work.

On Monday (Jan. 10), Dave said, "On Dec. 26th 2021, my amazing mom, Nicelia Irene Lombardo passed away. She was 89 years old. Her last days were met with much pain and exhaustion. She was a strong and brave woman, not just in the end, but throughout her journey."

He added, "She was my first fan. Supportive from the very first note. From spoons, pots and pans, to arenas. My favorite producer. Always encouraging my musical endeavors. We will all miss her positive spirit, jokes and daily phone calls. We love you dearly, Mima."

Before the somber conclusion to his 2021, Dave kept busy last year despite the COVID-19 pandemic. His soundtrack to the 2019 Cuban metal documentary Los Últimos Frikis finally emerged in North America. And one of his newer bands, the experimental industrial act Satanic Planet, released a music video for their song "Devil in Me." He also performed at October's Aftershock Festival with the Original Misfits.

In 1981, Dave launched Slayer with fellow co-founders Kerry King, Tom Araya and the late Jeff Hanneman. Slayer is considered one of the "Big Four" thrash metal acts. They disbanded in 2019 after a farewell tour with late-era drummer Paul Bostaph.

Loudwire wishes Dave and his family the best during this difficult time.