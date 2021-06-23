Satanic Planet — the experimental industrial music act led by The Satanic Temple co-founder Lucien Greaves that also features former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo — have released a new music video.

The clip is for "Devil in Me," a song from the band's self-titled debut album, which arrived in May. The video for the sonically spare track plays like a short film, and its onscreen narrative won't be unfamiliar to horror movie fans who've watched a lot of films about exorcism.

It was in April 2020 that Lombardo first revealed his involvement in Satanic Planet, which further counts Justin Pearson (Dead Cross, The Locust) and Luke Henshaw (Planet B, Sonido de la Frontera) among its members. At that time, Lombardo, who also currently plays with Dead Cross, Suicidal Tendencies and others, said Satanic Planet's album was "kind of influenced by [Church of Satan founder] Anton LaVey's early album that he recorded of one of his Black Masses."

The drummer added, "It's kind of cool; it's fun,"

The "Devil in Me" video was directed by singer and actress Lola Blanc. In a statement accompanying the clip, the group shared how Blanc has "written songs alongside producers and songwriters such as Sophie, Ammo, Fernando Garibay, Jimmy Harry … and has made acting appearances on television shows such as American Horror Story: Hotel and Life in Pieces."

Watch the new video down below. Satanic Planet also have music videos for their songs "999," "Baphomet," "Liturgy," "Passage" and "Satanic Planet."

Satanic Planet is the creation of Lucien Greaves (The Satanic Temple co-founder and spokesperson), Luke Henshaw (Planet B, Sonido de la Frontera), Dave Lombardo (Slayer, The Misfits, Mr. Bungle, Suicidal Tendencies, Dead Cross), and Justin Pearson (The Locust, Dead Cross, Swing Kids, Deaf Club). With the birth of Satanic Planet, hip-hop producer Henshaw and punk provocateur Pearson joined co-founder and spokesperson of The Satanic Temple, Lucien Greaves — the most prominent and outspoken contemporary Satanist in the world. Greaves has gained international attention as an advocate for religious liberty and the voice of the Satanic Reformation, delivering lectures nationwide and featured in national media outlets. … As the trio were diligently working, and nearly completed with, the music for their debut album, the worldwide pandemic hit, seemingly bringing things to a halt. However, with the onset of this new way of living, the newly-formed band was in a unique position to enlist the legendary Dave Lombardo, who found himself not touring for the first time in years, and suddenly having more time to work in his home studio on projects that interested him. With the addition of this iconic drummer, Satanic Planet was complete.

Satanic Planet, "Devil in Me" (Official Video)