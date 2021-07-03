Dave Mustaine, Joe Perry + More Lead Four Upcoming ‘Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp’ Experiences

While the online sessions and the Rock Camp movie kept aspiring musicians engaged over the pandemic, there's nothing like the in-person experience you get from Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camps. And "campers" can look forward to four camps spread out in locations across the country in late 2021 and early 2022.

“I’m so excited to be back producing live Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camps and giving fans the ultimate music experience! I’m thrilled we are finally at a place where we can do in-person events again. It’s the best way to experience music.. IN PERSON AND LIVE," stated David Fishof, the Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp founder.

As with previous camps, those attending will be able to meet with and learn from some of rock's biggest names leading up to their eventual performances.

The first camp is set to take place Nov. 11-14 in Hollywood, Florida with Megadeth's Dave Mustaine leading a list of talent that includes Iron Maiden's Nicko McBrain, Judas Priest's Richie Faulkner and Deep Purple's Steve Morse. Camp counselors include Sons of Apollo's Billy Sheehan, guitar great Gary Hoey, The Firm's Tony Franklin, Dio's Vinny Appice, Disturbed's John Moyer, Vixen's Britt Lightning, Pat Travers Band's Kirk McKim, Peter Criss' Jason Ebs, Black Sabbath's Dave Spitz, Slaughter's Tim DiDuro, Cher's Ashley Reeve and Cee-Lo Green's Sharon Aguilar.

Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp

Just a few weeks later, Dec. 2-5 also in Hollywood, Florida, Aerosmith's Joe Perry will lead the Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp along with Living Colour's Vernon Reid and Bon Jovi's Tico Torres. That camp will include "counselors" Billy Sheehan, Tesla's Frank Hannon, Tony Franklin, Ted Nugent's Derek St. Holmes, James Gang's Joe Vitale, Vinny Appice, John Moyer, Britt Lightning, Sharon Aguilar, Kid Rock's Kenny Olson, Moody Blues' Billy Ashbaugh, Buddy Rich Band's Gregg Potter, Rusty Wright and more.

Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp

The New Year will kick off with a female-centric Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp led by Heart's Nancy Wilson with Melissa Etheridge, Orianthi and The Go-Go's Kathy Valentine. Also set to appear as "rock counselors" are Jackson Browne's Mai Leisz, Michael Jackson's Jennifer Batten, Eagles of Death Metal's Jennie Vee, Prince's Rhonda Smith, Zepparella's Gretchen Menn, Vixen's Roxy Petrucci, Cher's Ashley Reeve, Pink's Eva Gardner and Vixen's Britt Lightning. That camp is set for Jan. 27-31 in Los Angeles.

Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp

And the most recently announced camp is set for March 31-April 3 in Las Vegas next year led by Scorpions' Rudolf Schenker and Matthias Jabs with Sebastian Bach and Queensryche. Other "counselors" for this edition of Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp include Vinny Appice, Britt Lightning, Gary Hoey, Joel Hoekstra, Slaughter's Blas Elias, The Cult's Lez Warner, Filter's Ashley Dzerigian and Chris Reeve, Slash's Zach Throne, Jason Ebs, Lita Ford's Michael T. Ross and producer Pat Thrall.

“Las Vegas has always been a favorite spot for the Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Campers but coming back to ‘Sin City’ with the Scorpions and Queensryche after the crazy year we’ve all been through couldn’t be more perfect and adding in Sebastian, one of the greatest rock metal singers, is icing on the cake,” said Fishof of the newly announced "camp."

Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp

Learn how to sign up and get details on each of the camps at the Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp website.