David Draiman and M. Shadows Speak Out Against Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay Bill’

Disturbed's David Draiman and Avenged Sevenfold's M. Shadows have recently criticized Florida's Parental Rights in Education bill, dubbed the "Don't Say Gay Bill" by LGBTQ+ activists. You can check out their tweets towards the bottom of this page.

The bill "prohibits classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in certain grade levels."

On Thursday (March 10), Draiman went to Twitter to share an article from the Miami Herald about protests against the bill in Florida. "This is fucking ridiculous. #GAYGAYGAYGAYGAYGAYGAY".

M. Shadows weighed in on the tweet, writing, "As a parent of a 7 and 9 year old they have asked about sex and used the word 'gay' in derogatory fashion. Kids are aware at this age so I feel the quicker we explain and show empathy for all people the better… including in school. (I read the full bill.)"

Although Gov. Ron DeSantis hasn't stated whether or not he will sign the bill into law when it arrives on his desk, he has says he supports it.

"Clearly, right now, we see a lot of focus on the transgenderism, telling kids that they may be able to pick genders and all that. I don't think parents want that for these young kids," DeSantis said during a news conference in Jacksonville March 4.

If you are interested in reading the bill, go here.