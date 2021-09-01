David Ellefson Is Teasing Something New Called ‘The Lucid’

Former Megadeth bassist David Ellefson appears to have a new announcement coming on Sept. 8 and is promoting something called The Lucid. The musician recently updated his Facebook page with a new graphic sporting the date with an oval shaped black and grey logo. This was Ellefson's first social media post since he was dismissed from the band over leaked online interactions between himself and a young woman that led him to pursue revenge porn charges against the third party reported to be responsible for the leak.

At present, it is not known if The Lucid is the name of a new band, if it's a song or album title or if Ellefson is using the title for another endeavor. But all will apparently be revealed on Sept. 8.

In the time since the controversy, Megadeth moved forward without the bassist who was in his second stint with the band. They recently returned to touring with former bassist James LoMenzo while Ellefson's bass parts were re-recorded by a still unidentified musician for Megadeth's next album.

Initially, Ellefson had been accused of grooming an underage girl, but the woman involved in the leaked interactions confirmed that she was not underage when the interactions took place and that she was a consenting adult. Immediately after the allegations surfaced, Ellefson deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Issuing a statement to Loudwire after his dismissal from the band, Ellefson said, "Recently, a very private video was illegally posted on the internet and false allegations were made against me. The actions in the video were between two consenting adults and were recorded without my knowledge. I am working with Scottsdale Police Department in their investigation into charges regarding revenge pornography to be filed against the person who posted this video. Also, my lawyers are preparing a defamation lawsuit to be filed against this person. This person will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. I am taking this time to be with my family. I wish my bandmates the best with their upcoming tour."

Megadeth's tour with Lamb of God, Trivium and Hatebreed kicked off Aug. 20 and will continue into October.