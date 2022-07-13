David Ellefson Launches New Death-Thrash Band Dieth, Debuts Brutal First Song

Former Megadeth bassist David Ellefson has debuted another new band, Dieth. The international death-thrash power trio has just released a music video for the brutal new song "In the Hall of the Hanging Serpents," offering the first glimpse at what is certainly more to come.

After his ouster from the legendary thrash outfit last year in the wake of a sexually scandalous video chat leak, Ellefson first remerged with The Lucid, which features members of Sponge and Fear Factory. Now, he's teamed with death metal veterans guitarist/vocalist Guilherme Miranda (Entombed A.D., 2019-2021) and Michał Łysejko (Decapitated, 2014-2018) and it's definitely the heaviest band Ellefson has been a part of yet.

"It has been so much happening lately (in life), feeling the need to express ourselves accordingly. Create something new, have a fresh start," comments Miranda. "Personally," he continues, "it was a matter of life or death to come back playing music. To do something truly meaningful and finally cope with the anger and grief. Sometimes you have to die inside to be reborn. This is what Dieth represents, a new sonic driving force that leave the past behind.”

Ellefson adds, “The three of us have all been recognized in our respective bands and careers but at some point, we had to close the door on those exploits to let something new begin and now we have found it in Dieth. In fact, the name itself is about dying to one’s past so that something new can spring forth to create the next chapter of life. And, that is a connection the three of us hold in common.”

“For me, Dieth is awakening from a creative lethargy, with the full feeling that the time has come," Łysejko says, "The lightness with which Dieth's music flows from us, combining our inspirations and experiences into a whole, is proof of this. The fact that the band was formed in the tri-city I come from has a symbolic meaning for me.”

The song is equal parts thrash and death metal with nonstop hooks, both in the riffing department and through Miranda's gravely growls. Take a listen below.

Dieth, "In the Hall of the Hanging Serpents"