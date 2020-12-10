David Hasselhoff Guests on Sci-Fi Metal Song ‘Through the Night’ by CueStack
Baywatch legend, celebrity superstar and unabashed metalhead David Hasselhoff has contributed to CueStack's new song "Through the Night," assuming lead vocals on the anthemic, arena-ready track.
The song is an ideal blend of old school, pulse-pounding heavy metal and modern day electronic music with a distinct European flavor that suits 'The Hoff' rather well given his remarkable musical success in Germany, a country known for its love of EDM. "Through the Night" is a song that feels equally worthy of dancing and headbanging. Metalheads, it's time to get your fist-pumping on.
The collaborative effort was first conceived in 2018, where CueStack, an Austrian duo comprised of VFX designer Martin Kames and guitarist Bernth Brodträger, recruited the man who holds the world record for being the most-watched man in television history.
Watch the sci-fi themed video for "Through the Night" toward the bottom of the page and read the lyrics directly below.
It's time to rise up
Take back control
So dark is the night we face
But we won't face it alone
We stand undivided
We will never fade away
Our walls might shake, they won't collapse
As a new dawn lights this day
When darkness falls not all light is fading
I will be the one always waiting
For you to find the faith you need
To fight for what you truly believe in
Find the voice that guides you from within
Become the flame that burns in me
Through the night
Through the night forever
Through the night we ride until dawn is in sight
To the light
That will unravel
All mysteries, yeah tonight we break free
Fear is the poison
And passion is the cure
So take my hand, believe in me
There's no pain we can't endure
The world we created
Is worth fighting for
With hearts aflame, we make our stand
Once and for all
Through the night
Through the night forever
Through the night we ride until dawn is in sight
To the light
That will unravel
All mysteries, yeah tonight we break free
CueStack's debut album, Diagnosis: Human, will be released in 2021. A "Through the Night" box set is also available, which will include a retro synthwave remix by Beartooth's Caleb Shomo. Get more info here.
CueStack Feat. David Hasselhoff, "Through the Night" Music Video