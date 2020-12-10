Baywatch legend, celebrity superstar and unabashed metalhead David Hasselhoff has contributed to CueStack's new song "Through the Night," assuming lead vocals on the anthemic, arena-ready track.

The song is an ideal blend of old school, pulse-pounding heavy metal and modern day electronic music with a distinct European flavor that suits 'The Hoff' rather well given his remarkable musical success in Germany, a country known for its love of EDM. "Through the Night" is a song that feels equally worthy of dancing and headbanging. Metalheads, it's time to get your fist-pumping on.

The collaborative effort was first conceived in 2018, where CueStack, an Austrian duo comprised of VFX designer Martin Kames and guitarist Bernth Brodträger, recruited the man who holds the world record for being the most-watched man in television history.

Watch the sci-fi themed video for "Through the Night" toward the bottom of the page and read the lyrics directly below.

It's time to rise up

Take back control

So dark is the night we face

But we won't face it alone We stand undivided

We will never fade away

Our walls might shake, they won't collapse

As a new dawn lights this day When darkness falls not all light is fading

I will be the one always waiting

For you to find the faith you need To fight for what you truly believe in

Find the voice that guides you from within

Become the flame that burns in me Through the night

Through the night forever

Through the night we ride until dawn is in sight To the light

That will unravel

All mysteries, yeah tonight we break free Fear is the poison

And passion is the cure

So take my hand, believe in me

There's no pain we can't endure The world we created

Is worth fighting for

With hearts aflame, we make our stand

Once and for all Through the night

Through the night forever

Through the night we ride until dawn is in sight To the light

That will unravel

All mysteries, yeah tonight we break free

CueStack's debut album, Diagnosis: Human, will be released in 2021. A "Through the Night" box set is also available, which will include a retro synthwave remix by Beartooth's Caleb Shomo. Get more info here.