The Dead Daisies Book Fall U.S. Tour With Comedian Don Jamieson

Rock supergroup The Dead Daisies already have a brief U.S. tour scheduled to begin in late June and have just booked another headlining run for September and October later this year with support coming from comedian Don Jamieson.

In support of their new album, Holy Ground, which was released earlier this year, the band, now comprised of Glenn Hughes, Doug Aldrich, Tommy Clufetos and David Lowry, will embark on a 21-date trek, with the first stop set for Rockford, Ill. on Sept. 10. From there, the routing takes The Dead Daisies to the East Coast, back through the heartland and over to the West Coast where everything will conclude in Seattle, Washington on Oct. 15.

See all of the new tour dates below as well as the previously announced U.S. run. For tickets and more information, head here.

Holy Ground, the fifth album by The Dead Daisies, came out on Jan. 22 and is the first with bassist and singer Glenn Hughes. Drummer Dean Castronovo, who played on the record, left the band after the record's release and Clufetos, who is currently in Ozzy Osbourne's band, joined as his replacement.

Dead Daisies 'Like No Other' Tour Dates With Don Jamieson

Sept. 10 - Rockford, Ill. @ Apollo Theatre

Sept. 11 - Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge

Sept. 13 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Pieres

Sept. 14 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Theatre

Sept. 17 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Showplace Theater

Sept. 18 - Vineland, N.J. @ The Landis Theater

Sept. 20 - New York, N.Y. @ Sony Hall

Sept. 22 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Elevation 27

Sept. 24 - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Culture Room

Sept. 25 - St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Janus Landing

Sept. 27 - Sauget, Ill. @ Pops

Sept. 29 - Dallas, Texas @ Granada Theatre

Sept. 30 - San Antonio, Texas @ Rock Box

Oct. 02 - Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live

Oct. 03 - Austin, Texas @ Come Take It Live

Oct. 05 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Marquee Theatre

Oct. 07 - San Diego, Calif. @ The Ramona Main Stage

Oct. 09 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ El Rey Theatre

Oct. 10 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Goldfield Placer

Oct. 12 - Portland, Ore. @ Alberta Rose Theatre

Oct. 15 - Seattle, Wash. @ Neptune Theatre

Dead Daisies 'Get Out of the House' Tour Dates

June 23 - Boca Raton, Fla. @ Boca Black Box

June 25 - Nashville, Tenn. @ The Mercy Lounge

June 26 - Chattanooga, Tenn. @ The Signal

June 30 - Detroit, Mich. @ The Token Lounge

July 02 - Columbus, Ohio @ The King of Clubs

July 03 - Louisville, Ky. @ Diamond Concert Hall

July 07 - Battle Creek, Mich. @ The Music Factory

July 09 - Angola, Ind. @ The Eclectic Room

July 10 - Harrison, Ohio @ Blue Note