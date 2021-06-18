The Dead Daisies Book Fall U.S. Tour With Comedian Don Jamieson
Rock supergroup The Dead Daisies already have a brief U.S. tour scheduled to begin in late June and have just booked another headlining run for September and October later this year with support coming from comedian Don Jamieson.
In support of their new album, Holy Ground, which was released earlier this year, the band, now comprised of Glenn Hughes, Doug Aldrich, Tommy Clufetos and David Lowry, will embark on a 21-date trek, with the first stop set for Rockford, Ill. on Sept. 10. From there, the routing takes The Dead Daisies to the East Coast, back through the heartland and over to the West Coast where everything will conclude in Seattle, Washington on Oct. 15.
See all of the new tour dates below as well as the previously announced U.S. run. For tickets and more information, head here.
Holy Ground, the fifth album by The Dead Daisies, came out on Jan. 22 and is the first with bassist and singer Glenn Hughes. Drummer Dean Castronovo, who played on the record, left the band after the record's release and Clufetos, who is currently in Ozzy Osbourne's band, joined as his replacement.
Dead Daisies 'Like No Other' Tour Dates With Don Jamieson
Sept. 10 - Rockford, Ill. @ Apollo Theatre
Sept. 11 - Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge
Sept. 13 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Pieres
Sept. 14 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Theatre
Sept. 17 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Showplace Theater
Sept. 18 - Vineland, N.J. @ The Landis Theater
Sept. 20 - New York, N.Y. @ Sony Hall
Sept. 22 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Elevation 27
Sept. 24 - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Culture Room
Sept. 25 - St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Janus Landing
Sept. 27 - Sauget, Ill. @ Pops
Sept. 29 - Dallas, Texas @ Granada Theatre
Sept. 30 - San Antonio, Texas @ Rock Box
Oct. 02 - Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live
Oct. 03 - Austin, Texas @ Come Take It Live
Oct. 05 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Marquee Theatre
Oct. 07 - San Diego, Calif. @ The Ramona Main Stage
Oct. 09 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ El Rey Theatre
Oct. 10 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Goldfield Placer
Oct. 12 - Portland, Ore. @ Alberta Rose Theatre
Oct. 15 - Seattle, Wash. @ Neptune Theatre
Dead Daisies 'Get Out of the House' Tour Dates
June 23 - Boca Raton, Fla. @ Boca Black Box
June 25 - Nashville, Tenn. @ The Mercy Lounge
June 26 - Chattanooga, Tenn. @ The Signal
June 30 - Detroit, Mich. @ The Token Lounge
July 02 - Columbus, Ohio @ The King of Clubs
July 03 - Louisville, Ky. @ Diamond Concert Hall
July 07 - Battle Creek, Mich. @ The Music Factory
July 09 - Angola, Ind. @ The Eclectic Room
July 10 - Harrison, Ohio @ Blue Note