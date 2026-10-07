Death Angel’s Founding Bassist Dennis Pepa Facing Stage 4 Cancer – See How You Can Help

Dennis Pepa, the founding bassist for Bay Area metal outfit Death Angel, has revealed that he has been diagnosed with Stage 4 Duodenal Cancer. As he approaches this health battle, a GoFundMe has been launched to assist in his fight and to help offset his medical bills.

What Death Angel Have Shared About Dennis Pepa

The members of Death Angel have put the word out to their community in an effort to assist their former bassist.

"Please help our brother, friend, cousin, and founding member of Death Angel, Dennis Pepa, in his fight against cancer," shared the band on their socials while promoting his GoFundMe.

"He really needs the Metal community and beyond to come together and show their support in unity, as one of our own, that helped define this genre’s sound and attitude, as he fights this battle," they continued, adding, "Any little bit helps more than you know, including your positive energy, thoughts, and prayers. Let’s show Dennis he’s not alone fighting this battle. He has this whole amazing and tenacious Metal community by his side every step of the way! We love you Dennis! You got this brother!"

What Dennis Pepa Said About His Cancer Battle

On his GoFundMe fundraising page, Pepa opened up a little more on what he's facing and how the funding will be used to help him get through his current battle with cancer.

"Forgive me, but I’m going to get straight to it because, well, I’m already feeling very vulnerable, and there’s no easy way for me to say any of this. In February 2026, I was diagnosed with Stage 4 Duodenal Cancer. I'd already lost my job of almost 20 years. Suddenly, my family and I had to find money for cancer treatment while trying to keep up with the everyday bills," he explains.

"I'm asking for help to pursue treatment at the Immunocine Cancer Center in Mexico and support my family through the months ahead. I've been researching the Center and it offers something called dendritic cell immunotherapy, which uses a patient's own immune cells and tumor material to prepare a personalized treatment. The aim, as the Center explains it, is to help the immune system recognize and attack the cancer in the best possible way, based on your unique body," he continued.

Pepa revealed that the fundraising goal is to achieve $150,000 that will help him get the treatment needed in Mexico. "The treatment accounts for the largest part of the goal. Heal Navigator's public listing puts Immunocine's treatment cost at $120,000. I still need to confirm the cost of my own care, but that gives you an idea of what we're trying to cover before we even get to flights and living expenses," he adds, before revealing that the funding will aid in treatment, travel, accommodations and family support.

"I don't need anything extravagant. I just need to be able to get there, have a roof over my head for those 6 weeks and know my family can keep things afloat back home. Right now, putting those costs together is incredibly overwhelming. Your kind support would give us something to work with as we make the arrangements. $150k sounds huge, far beyond what any one person could offer. But it takes a village and every cent counts," he adds. "A $5 donation multiplied many times over is so much more than $5, so anything and everything helps. Truly."

The GoFundMe has raised just shy of $36,000 of the $150,000 sought as of press time.

Dennis Pepa's History With Death Angel

Death Angel was formed in 1982 by the foursome of Rob Cavestany, Dennis and Gus Pepa and Andy Galeon. Pepa would remain a member of the band through their first era which wrapped in 1991 and was also part of their reunion in 2001. But he was leave the band in 2008, citing creative differences with the group.

In the time since, the band has continued, first with Sammy Diosdado taking over bass for a brief stint before Damien Sisson fulfilled the role from 2009 to present day.

READ MORE: Mark Osegueda Teases Death Angel's Next Studio Album

Pepa appeared on five Death Angel albums total, including their first three albums as well as 2004's The Art of Dying and 2008's Killing Season after they reunited.

Loudwire sends our best to Pepa and the Death Angel extended family as the bassist seeks treatment and recovery.

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https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-dennis-pepa-beat-cancer