Death Angel Showcase ‘Where They Lay’ From Upcoming ‘The Bastard Tracks’ Live Album

There's nothing quite like a fired up thrash band in a concert setting, especially after a mostly concert-less 2020. So Death Angel are making sure fans spark up that concert energy with the release of their upcoming live album, The Bastard Tracks. In advance of the album's Nov. 26 release, the group is giving fans a taste of their live performance of the song "Where They Lay" from the concert that's the base for their upcoming release.

Death Angel let the cameras and tapes roll during their May 22 appearance at the Great American Music Hall in San Francisco earlier this year and the result is a new live album capturing the energy of a band rejuvenated being back on the concert stage. Adding to the intrigue of the new record, The Bastard Tracks allowed Death Angel to dig deeper into their catalog to perform a set of rare and never before performed tracks.

Fans will be able to pick up the 15 track live album on CD and vinyl, while video of the concert will encompass 14 songs and be released on Blu-Ray, just in time for a Black Friday release via Nuclear Blast. The full track listing and artwork can be viewed below.

Singer Mark Osegueda states, "When we performed and filmed the songs for The Bastard Tracks it was such a crazy time and having missed being able to perform live for so long was taking it’s toll on me to a certain degree as I have been a live performer for the majority of my life ... I must say ... It was a pretty dark time. I know it was for so many of us. But, music once again helped to pull us through it. It was a bit odd performing to no crowd, but it felt great re-learning some deep tracks and getting onstage with the guys and unleashing this pent up aggression! And the response from everyone who tuned into it suggesting that we release it as an album was overwhelming! Thanks to them, here it is! I hope you enjoy it!”

Speaking on the choice of "Where They Lay" as the lead single, he continued, "''Where They Lay' is a prime example of a Death Angel Bastard track! We have rarely played this song live and I’m guessing the last time we did was 2010! I love the release I get singing this song. Namely because the screaming bits I do are so cathartic!!! And I need a release during these crazy times! And screaming is one of my favorite ways to get frustration out of my system!! I look forward to screaming in front of a live audience again soon!”

Guitarist Rob Cavestany added of their new single, "Rise! This empowering message echoes thru the entire song from the first note to the last. 'Where They Lay' is one of our pure thrash cuts with those chugging riffs, pounding grooves and vicious lyrics that incites head banging and thrashing! It’s so fun to play on guitar, I love the percussive, rhythmic attack and the solos are so twangy. I’m stoked to include it in the set and to launch it as the first single from our upcoming release The Bastard Tracks."

He continued, "Choosing and sequencing the songs for The Bastard Tracks set list was quite a different trip. All of them had rarely (and in some instances never) been played live. We hadn’t performed in front of a live audience for over a year, the longest ever for this band. It was to be filmed live at The Great American Music Hall in San Francisco and then broadcast worldwide on the good ol’ inter-web! I could get into that."

"From basically re-learning most of these songs to getting them as tight as they should be, we put our energy together and made it happen! I’m thankful for having had this goal to focus on during those (still) crazy earth crisis days," he concludes. "It gave us an important reason to get together at DA Studio and JAM! Literally the only time I’ve felt 'normal' since 2020 was while we were jamming! Fortunately we’ve been able to do it a lot. Now, we proudly present the audio and visual recordings of those sessions. Turn it up!"

Pre-orders for The Bastard Tracks are now underway at this location. Meanwhile, you can catch Death Angel on tour with Testament and Exodus this fall and winter. Dates can be found here.

Death Angel, "Where They Lay" (Live)

Death Angel, The Bastard Tracks Track Listing + Artwork

Nuclear Blast

CD TRACKLISTING:

01. Lord of Hate

02. Where They Lay

03. Why You Do This

04. Fallen

05. Absence of Light

06. The Organization

07. Execution /Don’t Save Me

08. Succubus

09. It Can’t Be This

10. Let The Pieces Fall

11. Faded Remains

12. Volcanic

13. Falling Off the Edge of the World

14. Guilty of Innocence

15. Alive and Screaming

BLU-RAY TRACKLISTING:

01. Lord of Hate

02. Where They Lay

03. Why You Do This

04. Fallen

05. Absence of Light

06. The Organization

07. Execution /Don’t Save Me

08. Succubus

09. It Can’t Be This

10. Let the Pieces Fall

11. Faded Remains

12. Volcanic

13. Guilty of Innocence

14. Alive and Screaming