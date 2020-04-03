Report: Death Angel’s Will Carroll Offers Health Update After 12-Day Coma

Death Angel drummer Will Carroll has issued an update on his health after bouncing back from a 12-day coma while in ICU under assisted breathing on a ventilator.

Over the last two weeks, updates on Carroll's condition have come in from Gary Holt (Exodus, Slayer) and Chuck Billy (Testament) as well as Death Angel directly. Exodus, Testament and Death Angel were recently on tour together in Europe on the "Bay Strikes Back" tour and Holt, Billy, Testament bassist Steve DiGiorgio have all tested positive for the coronavirus, as well as Billy's wife Tiffany and members of Testament's road crew.

On Facebook, Death Angel exclaimed, "BEASTMAN LIVES! We are so fucking grateful! Thanks to every one of you beautiful people for the positive vibes and support. We love us some Will Carroll!!!!"

Carroll expressed gratitude in his update, thankful for the well wishes while noting he has an uphill battle as he regains his strength and former health. He also looked ahead at working toward Death Angel's 10th album.

It should be noted that Blabbermouth, the first to report the story, has not cited any source when quoting Carroll's statement, which can be read in full below. Similar reports elsewhere have also failed to cite the direct source.

'Rumors of my death have greatly been exaggerated'. I thought I'd start this post with a Mark Twain quote. But in all seriousness I can't over express how everyone's outpouring of love, support and positive energy was so important to me. Without getting too spiritual or sappy I honestly think you saved my life. When I was in a coma I was for 12 days your positive energy somehow got me through. I know I'm strong and resilient but not that strong. During my coma the doctors told me they had to pump my lungs of all fluid which was the equivalent of 5 pounds of beer they thought I was a goner for sure. It's a hell of feeling talking to people who thought you weren't going to make it. It completely blew my mind when I got a message from one of my idols Jay Jay French from [TWISTED SISTER]. A man who I don't even know. Maybe he saw a picture of my TS tattoo. That just shows he's pure class. You know when I was a kid I used to think TS's lyrics were 'Fuck you, it's us against them' but maybe that's a bit shortsighted I think they're more about the value of life and not squandering it. As I start this new chapter of my life I look forward to getting my chops back up to speed and getting some new files from Mr. Rob Cavestany which will eventually be DA's 10 record. Until then I have the arguas [sic] task of learning to walk and eat solid food. I love you all and thank you.

We are wish Will Carroll the best as he recovers as well as a full recovery for all affected members of the tour and citizens of the world also battling the coronavirus. To limit the spread of the highly contagious virus, stay at home and follow the World Health Organization's list of best practices.