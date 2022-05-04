Death Metal Band Motivates Runners in Middle of Marathon

Imagine the site recently when runners in the Pittsburgh Marathon were digging deep to finish out their respective runs only to cross paths with members of a death metal band digging deep to deliver gutturals and crushing riffs as a source of motivation. That's exactly what happened this past Sunday (May 1) with the band Leprosy turned up to show their support.

In a posting shared by the group and by guitarist Chris Pawlowski, they stated, "Greetings my metal family! We here at Leprosy HQ care about our community, the wellbeing of our people & of course our livestock! We were thinking, 'How can we motivate health & exercise with a BOAT LOAD OF METAL in our beloved town!! ... After much brainstorming we decided what would be better than to perform our family friendly metal favorites at the 2022 PITTSBURGH MARATHON - Sun 05/01/2022!"

With that said, the band turned up at the corner of Frankstown Ave. and Lincoln Ave. at Mile Marker 19 on the run where they decided to share their "healthy motivational tunes" with the runners.

As it turned out, the band had to improvise a bit as thunderstorms flooded parts of the marathon path, forcing them to move a bit from their planned spot. But it didn't dampen their spirits to deliver metal to the marathoners.

The musical motivation was apparently quite welcome. One marathoner, Richard Cafaro, messaged the band stating, "Finished my first marathon yesterday and I credit your music for pulling me out of a deep pain cave. Thank you for being there," which got him the return response from the group, "That's awesome & congrats on finishing the marathon!! You're welcome, glad we were able to give you that final push!"

Another fan shared video of marathoners being serenaded with some killer gutturals while adding, "When people ask me why I love Pittsburgh I will refer them to this video of a local death metal band (Leprosy) playing for the ⁦Pittsburgh Marathon⁩ between thunderstorms after getting flooded out of their planned marathon spot by a clogged sewer drain. #keeppghmetal"

Props to Leprosy for supporting the runners though the marathon and for keeping Pittsburgh metal!