Twisted Sister icon Dee Snider and Halestorm bandleader Lzzy Hale have teamed up on the rocking "The Magic of Christmas Day," with the two musicians singing together on the fiery and festive seasonal banger.

Composed by Snider, the guitar-fueled carol arrives just in time for the holidays to warm rock fans' hearts with a hefty dose of Christmas cheer.

In a bit of surprising music trivia, it's not the first time the tune has been released. Popular songster Celine Dion recorded the track for a 1998 Christmas album under its extended title, "The Magic of Christmas Day (God Bless Us Everyone)." Now, Snider has reclaimed the cut, and he's made it a bells-and-whistles rock number with the assistance of Hale's powerful pipes.

"The Magic of Christmas Day" was initially written and recorded by Snider "as a Christmas gift for my wife Suzette," the former Twisted Sister singer explained, "with no plan for commercial release."

Years later, however, it was "discovered and recorded by Celine Dion for her holiday record These Are Special Times," he added, "which went on to become the biggest selling holiday album in history — and is the reason we refer to her as 'Saint Celine' in my house. When it was recently suggested that I should finally record this song myself, I knew I needed to bring in a young powerhouse vocalist to not only duet with me, but light a Yuletide fire under my ass! I only knew of one rock vocalist who could deliver on all those fronts, and she did in spades: the incredible Lzzy Hale of Halestorm!"

Hale chimed in, "If you're ever in your life gonna go full-on, all gas, no brakes 'Christmas Cheer,' you do it Dee Snider-style. I was so honored to get the call from Dee on his holiday classic 'The Magic of Christmas Day.' … I hope that this song brings you joy and puts a smile on your face. God bless us everyone!"

