Def Leppard Debut New Stadium-Ready Song ‘Fire It Up’
Def Leppard are a week away from the May 27 release of their new album, Diamond Star Halos, and they've just shared what is presumably the last advance single, "Fire It Up."
The track appears third on the album, Def Leppard's first since issuing their self-titled record in 2015, and follows "Kick" and "Take What You Want." It's a stadium-ready track that opens with two bass drum kicks and a handclap, making it a natural crowd participation go-to, especially since drummer Rick Allen confirmed that the group will indeed be playing songs off Diamond Star Halos on the upcoming Stadium Tour with Motley Crue, Poison, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts and more.
Another opportunity to engage the crowd, should this song appear in the setlist, comes during the bridge as the guitars drop out and Joe Elliott chants, "H-h-higher" over a busy drum beat.
Listen to "Fire It Up" further down the page.
Pre-order your copy of Diamond Star Halos here and catch Def Lep on the Stadium Tour at these dates.
Def Leppard, "Fire It Up" Lyrics
Fire it up, fire it up
Fire it up
Born to raise hell
Since I lost my heaven
Couldn't find nine kid
I'm on cloud seven
Cherry top lover
With a chemical metal
Heater on high
Like pot on kettle
Jukebox gospel
Raise it up another level
Young street apostles
With their hallelujah peddles
Preachers in the bleachers
Keep on dancin' with the devil
Swingin' with the king
Like an Elvis made of velvet
Bring the beat beat back
Bring the beat beat back
Let me see ya light
Spark the dynamite
Here we go
Fire it up, fire it up
Blow a hole in the sun
Till you get what you want
You gotta fire it up, fire it up
Blow a hole in the sun
Till you get what you want
Blaze on
Nuclear radio
Kiss the devastation
Cradle to the stadium
Burnin' on the pavement
Fishin' for religion
On a mission salvation
History's the soundtrack
Wake ya generation
Bring the beat beat back
Bring the beat beat back
Let me see ya light
Spark the dynamite
Here we go
Fire it up, fire it up
Blow a hole in the sun
Till you get what you want
You gotta fire it up, fire it up
Blow a hole in the sun
Till the damage is done
Blaze on
Hi hi higher, hi hi higher
Hi hi higher
Hi hi higher, hi hi higher
Hi hi higher
Let me see ya light
Spark the dynamite
Here we go
Fire it up, fire it up
Blow a hole in the sun
Till the damage is done
Blaze on
Fire it up, fire it up
Blow a hole in the sun
Till you get what you want
You gotta fire it up, fire it up
Blow a hole in the sun
Till the damage is done
Blaze on
Blaze on
Blaze on
Def Leppard, "Fire It Up"
