Def Leppard’s Phil Collen Comments on Vince Neil’s Heavily Criticized 2021 Concert

Def Leppard guitarist Phil Collen has commented on Vince Neil’s recent solo performance, which went viral after the Motley Crue singer walked out on fans. Collen remained somewhat optimistic about Neil, who he’ll share the stage with for a 2022 stadium tour.

“Hey guys… I’m sorry, you guys. It’s been a long time playin’. My fuckin’ voice is gone,” Neil said to the Boone River Valley Festival crowd last week. “Uhh… we love you and we uhh… hope to see you next time, man. Thank you.”

Neil’s first solo show since the COVID-19 pandemic took place just days after Motley Crue and Def Leppard postponed their stadium tour to 2022. Despite Motley Crue manager Allen Kovac hinting that Vince Neil was working with a trainer to get in shape for the tour, Neil looked to be in the same condition as his infamous performance at Rock in Rio 2015.

“I heard about it,” Collen told the Jeremy White Podcast. “Hey, look, he's got a year. There's a lot at stake when you go out, and you want to be your best. Hopefully we'll be working out together and all that stuff.”

Collen noted the strong “cameraderie” between Crue and Def Lep, noting that the two bands’ crews would certainly help each other out while touring together. "I do feel ... if the show is even better [for another band], then it's even better for all of us -- you want that to happen.”

“With Vince, he's got a year to go,” Collen concluded. “Hopefully everything is cool by then. I hope so. Fingers crossed.” [via UCR]

For the full list of Motley Crue and Def Leppard’s rescheduled tour dates, click here.

