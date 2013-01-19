Deftones – 2013 Must-See Rock Concerts

Who: Deftones

What: 2013 North American Tour

When: March 4 - May 4, 2013 (see dates below)

Why: Deftones are enjoying a career upswing after back-to-back creative triumphs with the 'Diamond Eyes' and 'Koi No Yokan' albums. Though the band did tour last summer, these upcoming dates give audiences a chance to see the group perhaps providing more of the 'Koi No Yokan' album than they've done so far. Now is the perfect time to see a group who's really on top of their game.

Deftones 2013 North American Tour:

3/4 — Rochester, N.Y. — Main Street Armory

3/5 — Boston, Mass. — House of Blues

3/6 — Huntington, N.Y. — Paramount Theatre

3/9 — New York, N.Y. — Terminal 5

3/10 — Montclair, N.J. — Wellmont Theatre

3/12 — Stroudsburg, Pa. — The Sherman Theatre

3/13 — Norfolk, Va. — The Norva

3/15 — Charlotte, N.C. — Fillmore Charlotte

3/16 — Myrtle Beach, S.C. — House of Blues

3/17 — Atlanta, Ga. — The Tabernacle

3/19 — Miami, Fla. — Fillmore Miami Beach

3/21 — St. Petersburg, Fla. — Jannus Live!

3/22 — Orlando, Fla. — Hard Rock Live

3/23 — Mobile, Ala. — Soul Kitchen

3/25 — Baton Rouge, La. — The Varsity Theatre

3/26 — Corpus Christi, Texas — Concrete Street Amphitheater

3/27 — Pharr, Texas — Pharr Entertainment Center

3/29 — Austin, Texas — ACL Live at the Moody Theater

3/30 — Houston, Texas — Bayou Music Center

4/27 -- Frisco, Texas --FC Dallas Stadium

4/28 -- Oklahoma City, Okla. -- Diamond Ballroom

4/29 -- Springfield, Mo. -- Gillioz Theatre

5/1 -- St. Louis, Mo. -- The Pageant

5/3 -- Memphis, Tenn. -- Tom Lee Park

5/4 -- Concord, N.C. -- Rock City Campground