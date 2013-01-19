Deftones – 2013 Must-See Rock Concerts
Who: Deftones
What: 2013 North American Tour
When: March 4 - May 4, 2013 (see dates below)
Why: Deftones are enjoying a career upswing after back-to-back creative triumphs with the 'Diamond Eyes' and 'Koi No Yokan' albums. Though the band did tour last summer, these upcoming dates give audiences a chance to see the group perhaps providing more of the 'Koi No Yokan' album than they've done so far. Now is the perfect time to see a group who's really on top of their game.
Deftones 2013 North American Tour:
3/4 — Rochester, N.Y. — Main Street Armory
3/5 — Boston, Mass. — House of Blues
3/6 — Huntington, N.Y. — Paramount Theatre
3/9 — New York, N.Y. — Terminal 5
3/10 — Montclair, N.J. — Wellmont Theatre
3/12 — Stroudsburg, Pa. — The Sherman Theatre
3/13 — Norfolk, Va. — The Norva
3/15 — Charlotte, N.C. — Fillmore Charlotte
3/16 — Myrtle Beach, S.C. — House of Blues
3/17 — Atlanta, Ga. — The Tabernacle
3/19 — Miami, Fla. — Fillmore Miami Beach
3/21 — St. Petersburg, Fla. — Jannus Live!
3/22 — Orlando, Fla. — Hard Rock Live
3/23 — Mobile, Ala. — Soul Kitchen
3/25 — Baton Rouge, La. — The Varsity Theatre
3/26 — Corpus Christi, Texas — Concrete Street Amphitheater
3/27 — Pharr, Texas — Pharr Entertainment Center
3/29 — Austin, Texas — ACL Live at the Moody Theater
3/30 — Houston, Texas — Bayou Music Center
4/27 -- Frisco, Texas --FC Dallas Stadium
4/28 -- Oklahoma City, Okla. -- Diamond Ballroom
4/29 -- Springfield, Mo. -- Gillioz Theatre
5/1 -- St. Louis, Mo. -- The Pageant
5/3 -- Memphis, Tenn. -- Tom Lee Park
5/4 -- Concord, N.C. -- Rock City Campground