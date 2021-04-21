Deftones’ ‘Ceremony’ Video From Writer of ‘Saw’ Movies Will Haunt You

It's a killer combination and you could have bet for something pretty dark and twisted when Leigh Whannell, director of Insidious: Chapter 3 and The Invisible Man and writer of the early Saw movies, teamed up with Deftones for their new "Ceremony" video.

Making the most of the visual medium, Whannell uses the Deftones' "Ceremony" to help unfold his story which centers on actress Cleopatra Coleman (Last Man on Earth) as she enters a private club. With each passage to a different entry of this dark and depraved venue, the stakes get higher and the risks taken only heighten the horror that lies ahead.

Deftones singer Chino Moreno reveals, “When Leigh tweeted that he was a fan, we immediately thought it would be cool to collaborate with him given the chance. We’re fans of his as well, so it made sense that we should reach out. One moment we’re DM’ing each other on Twitter, and the next we’re on set making 'Ceremony.' This has always been the best way for us to collaborate: organically, collaboratively and in this case, expeditiously. We hope everyone enjoys it as much as we had making it.”

Whannell adds, “I’ve been a huge Deftones fan for over 20 years and have always admired the devotion they have dedicated to every aspect of their art - from music videos to album covers to their cryptic and intriguing lyrics. To get a chance to be a part of that art was a dream come true.”

Watch the video play out below and share your thoughts what message Coleman receives in the comments section.

Deftones, "Ceremony"

Meanwhile, in other Deftones news, the band does intend to forge ahead with their 2021 tour plans, which finds them hitting the road with Gojira. The two bands initially intended to tour in 2020 but the pandemic pushed things to this year. See dates and venues listed below.

Deftones / Gojira 2021 North American Tour

Aug. 12 ­– Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Armory

Aug. 14 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Eagles Ballroom

Aug. 15 – Sterling Heights, Mich. @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Aug. 17 – Chicago, Ill. @ Huntington Bank Pavilion

Aug. 19 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ RBC Echo Beach

Aug. 20 – Laval, Quebec, Canada @ Place Bell

Aug. 21 – Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Aug. 23 – Boston, Mass. @ Agganis Arena

Aug. 24 – New York, N.Y. @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

Aug. 27 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Met Philadelphia

Aug. 28 – Asbury Park, N.J. @ Stone Pony Summerstage

Aug. 29 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

Aug. 31 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Petersen Events Center, University of Pittsburgh

Sept. 2 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Amphitheater at White River State Park

Sept. 3 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Sept. 4 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Sept. 6 – Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sept. 7 – Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall

Sept. 8 – San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center

Sept. 10 – Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center

Sept. 11 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheatre

Sept. 14 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Federal Theatre

Sept. 17 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Greek Theatre

Sept. 18 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Sept. 21 – Seattle, Wash. @ WAMU Theater

Sept. 22 – Portland, Ore. @ Theatre of the Clouds at Moda Center