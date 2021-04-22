Deftones Fans Can Get an Interactive Tarot Reading

What do the fates have in store for you? Why not head over to the Deftones website where you can find out right now with an interactive tarot reading? The band's website is currently offering the experience as a promotion coinciding with their newly issued "Ceremony" video.

For those who've seen the clip, the central character played by actress Cleopatra Coleman enters a mysterious club being asked to give more and more of herself as she continually faces obstacles to eventually meet with a teller who shares her innermost truth. That video, directed by Saw writer and The Invisible Man director Leigh Whannell, can be seen at the bottom of this post.

Tarot cards were first developed in the mid-15th century in various parts of Europe and by the 18th century, some tarot decks were used for readings.

Once entering the Deftones website, viewers are greeted with a chance to watch the video or to partake in the Tarot experience. The latter comes with the message: "Fate is calling to you ... you have been cordially invited to enter the lounge and discover what fate has in store for you. Good luck." You may be asked for some contact info to move forward.

From there, you are invited to peer within your fate with a three-card draw based on the Major Arcana that is structured in the past/present/future layout. You can flip your cards and each will provide an explanation of what your chosen cards mean for you in terms of your past, your present and your future. You can draw as many times as you would like. Head here to take part.

Deftones.com

And be sure to check out the new Deftones video for "Ceremony." The song is featured on the band's 2020 album Ohms.

Deftones, "Ceremony"