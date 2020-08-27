Deftones Now Have a ‘White Pony’ Beer

2020 marks the 20th anniversary of Deftones' White Pony album and among the things celebrating the anniversary is a new beer. White Pony beer is the band's latest collaboration with Belching Beaver Brewery.

Deftones teased the limited edition run for the beer in a Twitter post, revealing that it will be released tomorrow (Aug. 28) and can be found in Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Nebraska, Nevada, Minnesota, Oregon, Washington and Wisconsin.

White Pony beer is a double dry hopped IPA. According to the Belching Beaver website, "White Pony is loaded with intense pineapple aroma, lemon peel, and grapefruit notes. There is an upfront flavor of pineapple but finishes with a soft grapefruit note with a mild bitterness and medium mouthfeel. It has a beautiful amount of layered hop flavors and aromas."

The beer will be available in 16-ounce can four packs, with a select amount on draft starting Aug. 28. It will be available at all Belching Beaver Brewery locations (minus the Ocean Beach location).

Belching Beaver has previously collaborated with Deftones on their Phantom Bride India Pale Ale, a Digital Bath IPA, Good Morning Beautiful and Swerve City beers.

Deftones' White Pony was released on June 20, 2000, giving the band their biggest single, "Change (In the House of Flies)," as well as delivering such favorites as "Back to School (Mini Maggit)," "Digital Bath," "Passenger" and more. The album hit No. 3 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart and has been certified platinum by the RIAA.

Meanwhile, Deftones have a new album titled Ohms due Sept. 25. They just released the title track last week.