Deftones Revive ‘Pac-Man’-Like ‘White Pony’ Arcade Game — Play Now

The Deftones have just revived a Pac-Man-styled arcade game as a 20th anniversary tribute to the bonus game that originally came with the enhanced CD version of 2000's White Pony.

The 'White Pony x Black Stallion Arcade' is now live as the band continues to celebrate two decades and more since the release of their landmark third album. Last year, they issued Black Stallion, a remixed version of the White Pony album, which featured a wide variety of guest contributors, mostly outside of the traditional realm of heavy music.

The game, which can be played here, offers fans the chance to connect with their Spotify account so Deftones music can be streamed while you maneuver the circular stallion icon around the playing field.

In place of the usual multicolor ghosts that occupy the world of Pac-Man and threaten the yellow dot-eater's very existence are the floating heads of each Deftones member, whose aim is to consume the stallion.

The band shared the news on social media and you can see a clip of the gameplay directly below.

In addition to the 20th anniversary edition of White Pony that arrived last year, the Deftones also dropped Ohms, their ninth studio album, first since 2016's Gore and Loudwire's 'Album of the Year.'