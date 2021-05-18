Des Rocs Announces First Headline Tour This Fall

It's happening! Des Rocs has announced not only his return to the live stage but his first ever headline tour, hitting the road for 21 shows this fall.

The trek begins with Des' appearance at the Firefly Music Festival in Delaware the weekend of Sept. 23-26 with shows booked through his Nov. 4 hometown finale at New York City's Bowery Ballroom.

“I feel like I was put on this earth to play shows,” says Des. “Since I was 13 I’ve played my guitar in basements and dive bars across the country to anyone who’d listen. This tour is a lifetime in the making. All the bumps and bruises along the way have made me who I am, they’re gonna pour out through my veins every single night of this tour. I can’t wait to finally put all these songs on a stage after dreamin’ about it for a year in isolation. I’m ready to lose myself again, the way I always have.”

The upcoming "Des Rocs Alive" dates coincide with support of his breakout 2020 EP This Is Our Life, which features the title track. The time off the road from touring this past year has also allowed Des to get a jump on new music and fans can expect more coming from Des later this year.

Tickets for the "Des Rocs Alive" tour go on sale this Friday (May 21) at 10AM local time with Filthy Animals fan pre-sales starting May 19 and the local venue pre-sale starting a day later on May 20. Head here for all your ticketing info and see all of the dates, cities and venues for the run listed below.

Des Rocs 2021 Tour Dates

Sept. 23-26 - Dover, Del. @ Firefly Music Festival

Sept. 28 - Detroit, Mich. @ El Club

Sept. 30 - Columbus, Ohio @ The Basement

Oct. 1 - Chicago, Ill. @ Beat Kitchen

Oct. 2 - St. Paul, Minn. @ Turf Club

Oct. 5 - Denver, Colo. @ Larimer Lounge

Oct. 8 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock Festival

Oct. 10 - Seattle, Wash. @ Sunset Tavern

Oct. 11 - Portland, Ore. @ Mississippi Studios

Oct. 13 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Rickshaw Stop

Oct. 14 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Troubadour

Oct. 16 - San Diego, Calif. @ Soda Bar

Oct. 19 - Austin, Texas @ Antone’s

Oct. 20 - Dallas, Texas @ Three Links

Oct. 21 - Houston, Texas @ The Secret Group

Oct. 23 - Nashville, Tenn. @ The End

Oct. 25 - Carrboro, N.C. @ Cat’s Cradle Backroom

Oct. 26 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Elevation 27

Oct. 27 - Washington, D.C. @ Songbyrd

Nov. 2 - Boston, Mass. @ The Middle East (upstairs)

Nov. 4 - New York, N.Y. @ Bowery Ballroom