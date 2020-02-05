The HU Announce 2020 U.S. Tour

Mongolian rock phenoms the HU will return to the U.S. in 2020. The band has just announced a 30-date tour with special guests King Nun and Des Rocs.

The HU absolutely blew up with the release of their debut album, The Gereg. Melding traditional Mongolian folk music with hard rock and metal, the Ulaanbaatar four-piece have accumulated tens of million of views on YouTube for the songs “Wolf Totem” and “Yuve Yuve Yu” alone, with the former hitting No. 1 on the U.S. World Music chart.

"We're so excited by the reaction to our performances and tours everywhere. Our fans are the best and we are humbled by their overwhelming support,” raves the HU. “We can't wait to return to the USA and perform at Coachella and so many other great festivals and venues."

The tour will begin April 10 at Coachella in Indio, Calif. and continue until May 24 with a gig in Dallas, Texas. Pre-sale orders for the tour will begin Feb. 6, while the general public will be able to grab tickets Feb. 7 at 10AM local time. Visit the band's website for ticketing info.

Check out the full list of tour dates below.

The Hu / King Nun / Des Rocs 2020 Tour

April 10 - Indio, Calif. @ Coachella

April 11 - Bakersfield, Calif. @ The Well*

April 12 - Fresno, Calif. @ Strummer's*

April 14 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine Theater*

April 15 - Tucson, Ariz @ Rialto*

April 17 - Indio, Calif. @ Coachella

April 19 - Denver, Colo. @ Ogden Theatre*

April 20 - Boulder, Colo. @ The Boulder Theatre*

April 22 - Kansas City, Mo. @ The Truman*

April 23 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Fillmore Minneapolis*

April 24 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave*

April 26 - Detroit, Mich. @ Majestic Theatre*

April 27 - Angola, Ind. @ The Eclectic Room*

April 28 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Deluxe, Old National Centre*

April 29 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Cannery Ballroom*

May 01 - Concord, N.C. @ Epicenter

May 03 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade - Heaven Stage

May 05 - New Orleans, La. @ The Joy Theatre^

May 06 - Pensacola, Fla. @ Vinyl Music Hall^

May 09 - Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Welcome to Rockville

May 10 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Iron City^

May 14 - Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore Silver Spring^

May 15 - Norfolk, Va. @ The Norva^

May 16 - Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion

May 17 - Columbus, Ohio @ Sonic Temple

May 19 - Louisville, Ky. @ Mercury Ballroom

May 20 - Lexington, Ky. @ Manchester Music Hall

May 21 - Memphis, Ten. @ Growlers

May 22 - Pryor, Okla. @ Rocklahoma Festival

May 24 - Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

* w/ King Nun

^ w/ Des Rocs