Des Rocs Drops New Song ‘MMC’ + Announces Debut Album
Rocker Des Rocs has dropped a new song called "MMC," and has announced his debut album A Real Good Person in a Real Bad Place, which will be out this fall.
"MMC" stands for "Mickey Mouse Club," and it's an upbeat, pop-infused song with a chanting chorus and addictive, electronic melody.
“‘MMC’ is about people who are obsessed with being anything but themselves,” Des Rocs said of the song in a press release. “It's a roller coaster of a record that was written all at once in this kinda chaotic catharsis. My first album is a journey and this first song really represents the odyssey I'm gonna take you on this fall.”
“The ‘MMC’ video is all about losing your soul in the quest for fame and sacrificing who you are for what you think others want from you," he continued. "I wanted to tell this story and show you what a real show feels like, in case ya forgot.”
Check out the video and follow along with its lyrics toward the bottom of the page.
A Real Good Person in a Real Bad Place will be available Sept. 24 through 300 Entertainment — reserve your copy here now, and view the album art and track listing below.
Des Rocs is also heading out on his first headlining tour later this year, embarking on a 21-date run starting with Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Del. See the full list of dates on this page.
Des Rocs - A Real Good Person in a Real Bad Place Album Art + Track Listing
1. Tick
2. Why Why Why
3. break break break [the interlude before "Imaginary
Friends"]
4. Imaginary Friends
5. MMC
6. Ruby with the Sharpest Lies
7. Don't Hurt Me
8. Hanging by a Thread
9. Born to Lose
10. The Devil Inside
11. Rabbit Hole
Des Rocs, 'MMC' Lyrics
Welcome to the Mickey Mouse Club
You know exactly what to do with a pretty face
Before it ends up on a milk jug
And all that's left is just a hollow memory of your life
Let us feast on your insides
And then we'll laugh about it
Manufactured, overrated
When you cum, I bet you fake it
Hope you choke on every word that leaves your [?]
Plastic and manipulated
You are everything you hated
You're just a punchline to an inside joke
Welcome to thе Mickey Mouse Club
We'd rеally like it if you sang a song like this
Or else you'll make me sew your mouth shut (Mouth shut)
It's such a chore to find another mannequin your size
Because you fit so nice
I hope you're ready for it
Oh, you bet I am! I'm gonna be famous!
Manufactured, overrated
When you cum, I bet you fake it
Hope you choke on every word that leaves your [?]
Plastic and manipulated
You are everything you hated
You're just a punchline to an inside joke
Never let a rat in the Mickey Mouse Club
Never let a rat in the Mickey Mouse Club
They'll never let a rat in the Mickey Mouse Club
I'd rather go and hang myself than live to breed somebody else
Who's dead inside
Who's dead inside
You're so
Manufactured, overrated
When you cum, I bet you fake it
Hope you choke on every word that leaves your [?]
Plastic and manipulated
You are everything you hated
You're just a punchline to an inside joke
No, they'll never let a rat in the Mickey Mouse Club
I don't care
You know, they'll never let a rat in the Mickey Mouse Club
'Cause I'm their worst nightmare
You know, you'll never let a rat in the Mickey Mouse Club
And I don't care
You know, you'll never let a rat into the Mickey Mouse Club
'Cause I'm their worst nightmare
Oh, they'll never let a rat in the Mickey Mouse Club
I don't care