Rocker Des Rocs has dropped a new song called "MMC," and has announced his debut album A Real Good Person in a Real Bad Place, which will be out this fall.

"MMC" stands for "Mickey Mouse Club," and it's an upbeat, pop-infused song with a chanting chorus and addictive, electronic melody.

“‘MMC’ is about people who are obsessed with being anything but themselves,” Des Rocs said of the song in a press release. “It's a roller coaster of a record that was written all at once in this kinda chaotic catharsis. My first album is a journey and this first song really represents the odyssey I'm gonna take you on this fall.”

“The ‘MMC’ video is all about losing your soul in the quest for fame and sacrificing who you are for what you think others want from you," he continued. "I wanted to tell this story and show you what a real show feels like, in case ya forgot.”

Check out the video and follow along with its lyrics toward the bottom of the page.

A Real Good Person in a Real Bad Place will be available Sept. 24 through 300 Entertainment — reserve your copy here now, and view the album art and track listing below.

Des Rocs is also heading out on his first headlining tour later this year, embarking on a 21-date run starting with Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Del. See the full list of dates on this page.

Des Rocs - A Real Good Person in a Real Bad Place Album Art + Track Listing

300 Entertainment

1. Tick

2. Why Why Why

3. break break break [the interlude before "Imaginary

Friends"]

4. Imaginary Friends

5. MMC

6. Ruby with the Sharpest Lies

7. Don't Hurt Me

8. Hanging by a Thread

9. Born to Lose

10. The Devil Inside

11. Rabbit Hole

Des Rocs, 'MMC' Lyrics

Welcome to the Mickey Mouse Club

You know exactly what to do with a pretty face

Before it ends up on a milk jug

And all that's left is just a hollow memory of your life

Let us feast on your insides

And then we'll laugh about it Manufactured, overrated

When you cum, I bet you fake it

Hope you choke on every word that leaves your [?]

Plastic and manipulated

You are everything you hated

You're just a punchline to an inside joke Welcome to thе Mickey Mouse Club

We'd rеally like it if you sang a song like this

Or else you'll make me sew your mouth shut (Mouth shut)

It's such a chore to find another mannequin your size

Because you fit so nice

I hope you're ready for it

Oh, you bet I am! I'm gonna be famous! Manufactured, overrated

When you cum, I bet you fake it

Hope you choke on every word that leaves your [?]

Plastic and manipulated

You are everything you hated

You're just a punchline to an inside joke Never let a rat in the Mickey Mouse Club

Never let a rat in the Mickey Mouse Club

They'll never let a rat in the Mickey Mouse Club

I'd rather go and hang myself than live to breed somebody else

Who's dead inside

Who's dead inside

You're so Manufactured, overrated

When you cum, I bet you fake it

Hope you choke on every word that leaves your [?]

Plastic and manipulated

You are everything you hated

You're just a punchline to an inside joke No, they'll never let a rat in the Mickey Mouse Club

I don't care

You know, they'll never let a rat in the Mickey Mouse Club

'Cause I'm their worst nightmare

You know, you'll never let a rat in the Mickey Mouse Club

And I don't care

You know, you'll never let a rat into the Mickey Mouse Club

'Cause I'm their worst nightmare

Oh, they'll never let a rat in the Mickey Mouse Club

I don't care

Des Rocs - 'MMC'