Dirty Honey Burn It Up With New Song ‘Gypsy’

We're just under two weeks away from Dirty Honey's self-titled album and it's starting to look like one of the year's most promising releases as the band just dropped the third song from the set, "Gypsy"

"Gypsy" is a burner reminiscent of some of the swagger-filled classics of the '70s, with gritty guitar work and an undeniable beat. And following on the heels of the current single "California Dreaming" and the preview track "Tied Up," it's a promising start to the new record. Have a listen to the track and check out the lyrics for "Gypsy" below.

Dirty Honey "Gypsy" Lyrics

I roll in like a desert wind with a broken smile and a heart that's on the mend

Leaving home for the painted sky away from you and the pain that fills my eyes Now I know the truth

Why I run from you

Oh I know the truth (Chorus)

I'm on the run just living like a gypsy

I'm on the run just living like a gypsy

I've heard that line a hundred times, boy what are you running from?

I'm on the run if you know what you're missing, then come and get you some Lay my head under the stars alone trying to find a love to call my own

Ain't no use telling you I miss your precious smile but still I reminisce Now I know the truth

Why I run from you

And I know the truth (Chorus) Oh baby

Do ya feel the same?

Do ya feel the same? Now I know the truth

Why I ran from you

And I know the truth (Chorus)

Dirty Honey, "Gypsy"

If you like what you hear, "Gypsy" can be found via the platform of your choosing here. It's part of the band's self-titled release that is arriving on April 23.

For this latest album, the band's plans to connect with producer Nick DiDia to work on the record in Australia were delayed just as the pandemic hit. That left the band with extra time to flesh out the material for their new record before hitting the studio.

"If we had gone when we were supposed to in March, we wouldn't have had as many songs," bassist Justin Smolian says. "We did a lot of rehearsing and got tighter as a band. Except for Marc [LaBelle]'s lyrics, everything was pretty much written by the time we got into the studio, there really wasn't a lot of, 'Let's try this, let's try that.' It was more about capturing takes."

Adds drummer Corey Coverstone: "Because of the pandemic, we had a lot more time to write and prepare, which was great. It meant that we were able to workshop the songs a lot more, and I think it really made a difference."

The group still worked with DiDia, though having to do it via video correspondence. Fans will soon be able to hear the full album, but for now be sure to check out "Gypsy" and their two other previously released tracks.