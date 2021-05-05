Dirty Honey Announce June Headline Tour With Joyous Wolf

Looks like Friday Night Lights star Taylor Kitsch will finally be able to catch some Z's, as Dirty Honey will be hitting the road this June. The band has announced a headline tour that will kick off June 3 in Tempe, Ariz.

These are exciting times for the band as their self-titled debut full-length album recently hit the No. 2 spot on the Current Hard Rock Albums chart, No. 4 on the Current Independent Albums chart and No. 5 on the Current Rock Albums chart.

"It exceeded all of our expectations," said singer Mark LaBelle about the response to the new record. "We're all really excited to release new music especially after such a long wait, and it's great to feel the momentum again with the 'California Dreamin' single, the response to all of the new music, our social media ... it's just a very exciting time."

And yes, people are taking notice, with Friday Night Lights actor Taylor Kitsch's recent humorous video post about the band overstaying their welcome at his home just because they wanted an audience to play to going viral. The actor is a good friend of the band and the video helped lay the groundwork for the tour announcement of the new dates listed below.

Dirty Honey will take out Joyous Wolf on a majority of their performances. Dates are listed below and ticketing info can be found at the band's website. Ticket pre-sales start tomorrow (May 6) from 10AM-10PM local time with the password: DREAMIN. The general ticket on-sale starts Friday (May 7) at 10AM local time.

Dirty Honey 2021 Tour Dates

June 3 - Tempe, Ariz. @ The Marquee*

June 5 - Lubbock, Texas @ Jake’s Backroom*

June 6 - Amarillo, Texas @ Hoot's Pub*

June 8 - San Antonio, Texas @ The Rock Box*

June 9 - Corpus Christi, Texas @ Brewster Street Ice House*

June 11 - Destin, Fla. @ Club LA*

June 12 - Mobile, Fla. @ Soul Kitchen Music Hall*

June 14 - Huntsville, Ala. @ Shagnasty’s*

June 15 - Johnson City, Tenn. @ Capone’s*

June 17 - Chattanooga, Tenn. @ The Signal*

June 19 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Diamond Ballroom*

June 20 - Wichita, Kan. @ The Cotillion*

June 22 - Lincoln, Neb. @ Bourbon Theatre*

June 24 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Piere’s*

Sept. 25 - Camden, N.J. @ MMR*B*Q, BB&T Pavilion

* Joyous Wolf supports