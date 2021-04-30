How desperate are rock bands for an audience? Actor Taylor Kitsch found out in a humorous new video posted to his Instagram in which an invite to his home for rock band Dirty Honey turned into an unexpected lengthy stay making the group that unwanted house guest that just won't go.

The clip opens with Kitsch being greeted at his home by fellow actor Derek Phillips who arrives with a golf club in his hand. Kitsch and Phillips starred as on screen siblings Tim and Billy Riggins on the long-running NBC series Friday Night Lights.

Kitsch tells Phillips, "I haven't slept in four fucking days because of what's going on up there," before complaining that "Notto's doing solos at 2 in the morning."

"They won’t leave...," posted Kitsch in the video text. "Well... this is what I get when I let a dear friend's band come play a few tunes live after quarantine... they just. Wont. Leave."

"This is four days straight. They just want to play live," the actor tells Phillips, hoping he'll help in getting his guests to leave. But there are worse things that having one of the top young bands on hand to play in your back yard and they're just so eager to have an audience. Could this be a tease for a future video? See how it all plays out in the Instagram post below.

The clip is obviously the guys having a little fun with their Friday Night Lights pals, but it does the trick in whetting our appetite for when Dirty Honey can hit concert stages live again. Kitsch even hashtagged his post with a few notes of encouragement for the band adding: #livemusiccominsoonihope #enjoythejourneygents and #takecareofoneanother among his postscripts.

Dirty Honey just released their self-titled debut album, featuring the single "California Dreaming." You can pick up the album here.