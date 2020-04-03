Having experienced their breakthrough in 2019, this was really going to be the year for Dirty Honey. Like every other artist, they've unfortunately had to modify their plans due to the coronavirus, but that isn't going to stop them from being productive making a new album.

If it weren't for the virus, the rockers would've played a few shows in Japan for the first time at the end of March. Right now, they'd be in Australia working with producer Nick DiDia on the follow-up to their 2019, self-titled EP. Next weekend, they'd be performing at the Byron Bay Blues Festival down under as well.

"It sucks. We're one of those few industries where if you don't work, you don't make any money," frontman Marc LaBelle expressed in an interview with Loudwire Nights. "We sell merch online and stuff... [but] I don't expect people to go and buy a bunch of t-shirts if they're out of work."

"Obviously, there are a lot of bands that do really well, but if you're sort of just starting out like us, you're certainly not making any money when you need to keep the train going," he continued.

While the band's April and May headlining shows have been canceled, their European tour in June is still on as of now, and the singer says they have "some big news" for August and September.

On the bright side, Dirty Honey are in the pre-production stage of making their next studio release, though they aren't quite sure if they're going to be going back to Australia to record it or not. For more details, including talk of Tiger King, listen to the Loudwire Nights interview above.