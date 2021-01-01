Canadian alt punk band The Dirty Nil's riff-tastic new album Fuck Art hits the world today (Jan. 1), and in honor of its release, we asked singer/guitarist Luke Bentham to share what he deems the greatest riffs of the last 10 years.

So what makes him qualified to make this distinction? The Dirty Nil write some criminally underrated riffs for their catchy-as-hell punk bangers.

While some of these may be familiar to you (Power Trip, Against Me! and Turnstile all make appearances), we're willing to bet you'll find some artists on this list that may just win you over with their A-plus riffing.

So sit back, open your hearts (and ears) and see what Bentham says are the 10 Greatest Riffs of the Last 10 Years. And, give Fuck Art a spin here.