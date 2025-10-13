Disturbed Address Brussels Concert Cancelation in New Statement

Disturbed have now issued a statement after their Belgian concert originally scheduled for Brussels on Oct. 15 was called off with local officials citing safety concerns.

In a message shared through their Instagram and social media accounts, the band stressed that music and concerts are a place where "all our differences fade into the background" and citing music's "power to heal, to inspire and to bring people together."

But while acknowledging their sadness over the recent cancelation of their show, the band let their fans know that all tickets purchased will be automatically refunded within 30 days to the payment card used at the time of purchase.

The full statement may be viewed below.

Music is where all our differences fade into the background. Music has the power to heal, to inspire and to bring people together, it’s not about what divides us. We have always made it a point that at our shows ALL are welcome no matter what you believe. Everyone who comes to a Disturbed concert is accepted and loved. We are saddened that our fans in Belgium are not going to be able to share in this celebration of music. Your tickets will be refunded automatically within 30 days to the payment card used at the time of purchase. You don’t need to take any further action. We would like to thank you for your understanding, and we appreciate your support.

Why Was Disturbed's Concert Canceled?

Less than a week before Disturbed was set to play the Forest National (also known as Vorst Nationaal) concert hall, it was reported by Belgian publication De Standaard that the show would not happen.

According to the newspaper, Forest mayor Charles Spapens used a police order to prohibit the American metal band from performing after "the show had become controversial because singer David Draiman is a strong supporter of the Israeli military."

Draiman, who is Jewish, shared a photo in 2024 that showed him at an Israeli Defense Forces base where he signed artillery shells and along with writing "fuck Hamas" on them. The photo and his visit created controversy amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

Draiman later reshared the photos while addressing the response to his initial post.

"Yes, I signed ONE artillery shell at an IDF base on the #Gaza border," Draiman wrote. "I wrote FUCK #HAMAS on it. I meant it, and I'd do it again. The insinuation that the one shell I signed had to have 'killed children' or 'killed innocents/non combatants' is absolutlty [sic] asinine."

According to De Standaard, various unions were expected to protest the Oct. 15 concert due to Draiman's stance, which raised concerns about "security risks."

What the Mayor Said Prior to the Concert Cancelation

The Brussels Times reported last month that Spapens had been working with Forest National in an attempt to shut the concert down, calling it "a moral problem."

"This is about a man who signed a bomb that was dropped on Gaza," Spapens told The Brussels Times. "We do not support the presence of this artist and even less so his position on Gaza."

READ MORE: David Draiman Defends Yungblud's MTV VMAs Ozzy Tribute

At that time, it seemed as though the city was unable to take any action to cancel the show. The outlet reported that the decision would allegedly need to be made by Forest National and show promoter Live Nation.

That allegedly changed less than a month later following the police order "citing fears of escalating protests."

Where Can I See Disturbed in Concert?

While the show in Brussels, Belgium is no longer part of the itinerary, Disturbed are still in the midst of a run of dates through Europe. The band will perform in Amsterdam tomorrow night (Oct. 14) at the Ziggo Dome and will pick up the tour again on Oct. 17 in Munich, Germany at Olympiahalle.

Their current European run that concludes with a series of shows in the U.K. currently wraps on Oct. 28 in Glasgow, Scotland.

All remaining 2025 tour dates, cities and venues along with their corresponding ticketing information can be found through Disturbed's website.