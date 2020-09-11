Disturbed Cover Sting’s ‘If I Ever Lose My Faith in You’

Disturbed have had the golden touch with covers of the years. Will their take on Sting's "If I Ever Lose My Faith in You" be the next cover to race up the rock charts?

David Draiman's powerful vocal brings life to Sting's heartfelt tale of love, faith and trust. Disturbed definitely put their own stamp on the cover, initially turning it into a haunting piano ballad before adding some grit and rock heaviness later within the song.

The band says, "We have loved this song for a long time, and even though it was released in 1993, it seems strangely applicable to today’s world. The song is about losing faith, and might initially sound pessimistic, but it’s about the importance and power of personal relationships, and how they can save you and provide solace in an increasingly confusing world.”

Disturbed enjoyed huge success with their take on Simon & Garfunkel's "The Sound of Silence," had an early career hit with their cover of Genesis' "Land of Confusion" and they've also taken on Tears for Fears "Shout" and incorporated covers medleys into their live shows.

"If I Ever Lose My Faith in You" initially appeared as the lead single on Sting's 1993 album, Ten Summoner's Tales. The song hit No. 17 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 5 on the Mainstream Rock chart. The track won the Best Male Pop Vocal Performance Grammy. It was also nominated for Record and Song of the Year.

If you like the Disturbed version, it's currently available via the platform of your choosing here.

Disturbed, "If I Ever Lose My Faith in You" (Sting Cover)

Warner / Reprise