Disturbed’s David Draiman Had Procedure to Remove Tumor From Arm

Disturbed frontman David Draiman recently underwent a procedure to remove a tumor from his right arm, according to a post he made on Twitter earlier today (May 30).

The frontman uploaded a selfie on Twitter showing his right arm all bandaged up. He said that the tumor was located in his right radius, which is one of the largest bones in the forearm. He's still awaiting the biopsy results, so it's unclear at this time whether the tumor was benign or not.

"Doing a bunch of press today, zoom stuff, so this is going to get out anyway. I had a tumor removed from my rt radius last week. It had been keeping me up nights. Should have biopsy results tomorrow. Thoughts, prayers, positive energy all welcome," the singer wrote, adding the hashtag "A Reason to Fight."

The Disturbed frontman has been very open about his personal life as of late, most recently sharing his struggles with addiction and mental health during a concert in Milwaukee. He opened up about his experience, which he claimed almost took his life, around when the band was performing their 2018 track "A Reason to Fight."

"I don't know about you, but I'm tired of losing everybody I love to depression and addiction. Every single band member on this stage has dealt with those feelings, with those demons. And I miss the friends that we've lost. I miss Chester [Bennington], I miss Scott [Weiland], I miss Chris [Cornell]. And if I can be completely honest with you, a couple months ago, I almost joined them," he said.

"Addiction and depression can happen to anyone ladies and gentlemen. No one is immune from it no matter how beautiful their life may look from the outside... No matter how blessed they may seem. It's out of our control."

Loudwire sends our best to Draiman as he recovers from the procedure.