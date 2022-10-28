Disturbed Address Outrage Addiction With ‘Divisive’ Album Title Track

The world is filled with drama, but Disturbed have found a good use for it all - through their music. In advance of next month's Divisive album, Disturbed are releasing the title track from that album that uses the discord of the world as a muse.

Singer David Draiman says, “The title track and the title itself are indicative of the incredibly fucked up state of things we are living in. It’s about how hyper-polarity has influenced everything people do in life. People are addicted to outrage. They’re addicted to finding the next thing that will piss them off so they can rave about it on social media. Everything negative was given a shot of steroids.”

Guitarist Dan Donegan adds, “David was in the room listening to me play the riff, and he fell in love with it instantly. It was one of the early musical ideas. It’s fun to be face-to-face, because we can feed off of each other and we see the level of excitement.”

Get a closer listen and check out the lyrics through the song's lyric video below. It's also available to pick up via the platform of your choosing here.

Disturbed, "Divisive"

"Divisive" is the third major song to come from the new album, following the early 2022 hit "Hey You" and the more recent follow-up single "Unstoppable." "Hey You" became the band's 15th No. 1 single at Rock Radio.

Look for Disturbed's Divisive album, arriving on Nov. 18 via Reprise Records. It's available to pre-order here.