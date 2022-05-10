Disturbed, Lamb of God + More Join Finalized 2022 Summerfest Lineup

The summer is set for music fans in the Milwaukee area, as the 2022 Summerfest lineup has been finalized. The annual rite of summer passage takes place over three weeks (June 23-25, June 30-July 2, July 7-9) in June and July, with three straight weekends filled with top performers across a variety of genres.

On the rock front, Disturbed, Lamb of God and Chevelle are among the newly added names to the lineup, with all three taking part in a June 30 show at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater. Ticketing info can be found here.

Machine Gun Kelly will be hitting the same stage with Avril Lavigne and Iann Dior on July 1. Tickets can be found here. Halsey has been booked for the July 2 show with The Marias and Abby Roberts at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, with tickets available at this location. Meanwhile, Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick are set to perform at the amphitheater venue on July 7.

The American Family Insurance Amphitheater will also play host to Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett, John Morgan, Justin Bieber, Jaden, Harry Hudson, Teo, Lil' Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, Wu-Tang Clan, New Medicine, Backstreet Boys, Thomas Rhett, Ryan Hurd and Rhett Akins over the course of the three-week run.

There will also be a variety of festival stages hosting acts throughout the course of Summerfest. Rock and metal fans will want to catch Anthrax with Pop Evil and Soil on June 23 at the Generac Power Stage. Skid Row will rock the Uline Warehouse Stage on June 24 with Warrant, Quiet Riot and Lita Ford.

Ann Wilson of Heart has a June 25 show at the BMO Harris Pavilion, while Billy Howerdel is scheduled for Johnson Controls World Stage and Stryper plays on the U.S. Cellular Connection Stage with Slaughter, Great White and Stephen Pearcy.

Stone Temple Pilots are set to play July 1 at the BMO Harris Pavilion, the same night that Blue Oyster Cult plays the Uline Warehouse Stage. Third Eye Blind are booked for the U.S. Cellular Connection Stage on July 2 with Lit, while Taking Back Sunday are over at the Generac Power Stage the same evening.

John Fogerty is set for a July 7 show at the BMO Harris Pavilion, while Halestorm will rock the Generac Power Stage with Ayron Jones and Lilith Czar also on July 7. The Black Crowes will play the Generac Power Stage on July 8, while Skillet are booked for the Uline Warehouse Stage. The Pretty Reckless have signed on for the Miller Lite Oasis Stage on July 9 with The Warning. That same night The Cult will rock the U.S. Cellular Connection Stage.

See all of the scheduled performances here and get ticketing information for all Summerfest shows at this location.