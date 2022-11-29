Disturbed just released their latest album, Divisive, earlier this month. But Disturbed guitarist Dan Donegan has revealed that he's not sure if he and the David Draiman-led rockers will continue to release full-length albums or just issue songs piecemeal going forward.

After all, as Donegan expressed to rock station T-95 in a recent interview, the whims of current listeners seem to prefer standalone singles over jam-packed albums in the age of digital streaming. Does that mean Divisive will be Disturbed's last album?

Watch the interview near the bottom of this post.

"It's hard to give an answer to that," Donegan responded, per Blabbermouth. "Back in the day, in our day, you [went] from albums to cassette tapes, and cassette tapes to CDs, and CDs to MP3s. I know that the hardcore fanbase loves to have the whole body of work."

He continued, however, "I can't really say [what we'll do]. I know that, yes, today's environment seems to just gravitate towards the singles and just one at a time. For the artists themselves, it's frustrating to put your blood, sweat and tears — and all this time and effort and budgets — into making a full album if seven songs don't see the light of day. If you only put out three singles and you have 10 songs."

Donegan added, "It's frustrating to think that you put all that work and effort and the same amount of energy into those other seven tracks that maybe a handful of the hardcore fans will love but the average listened may never get to. So, that's a tough call. It's really hard to say what the future's gonna hold for us on that."

Divisive contains songs such as "Hey You" and "Unstoppable." See Disturbed tour dates under the video.

Disturbed's Dan Donegan Talks to T-95 - Nov. 15, 2022

Disturbed 2023 Tour Dates

May 4, 2023 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum

May 6, 2023 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Ctr

June 7, 2023 – Nickelsdorf, Austria @ Nova Rock

June 8–11, 2023 – Donnington, England @ Download

June 15–18, 2023 – Dessel, Belgium @ Graspop

June 17, 2023 – Landgraaf, Netherlands @ Pinkpop