Disturbed + Staind to Headline Inaugural Upheaval Festival

U.S. festival season primarily takes place in late spring and early fall for many rock and metal acts, but there are a number of summer events where some of rock and metal's finest gather. The latest addition to the summer festival schedule is the inaugural Upheaval Festival, which kicks off July 17 and 18 at Belknap Park in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Organizers have lineup up Midwestern hard rock favorites Disturbed and the reunited Staind to headline this year's event, which finds a solid lineup of acts performing on multiple stages.

Staind will headline opening night it up on Friday (July 17), but not before Chevelle, Avatar, Gemini Syndrome, Joyous Wolf, Stitched Up Heart, The Legal Immigrants, Assume Nothing and Deadlight Holiday provide fans with a full day of rocking.

Disturbed will close the Saturday (July 18) bill, with sets from Skillet, Hellyeah, Like a Storm, Blacktop Mojo, Royal Bliss, Heartsick, Vestigal and Blue Felix also occurring throughout the day.

Those attending can also check out the Colours Couture Tattoos and Art Show.

For ticketing info on the inaugural Upheaval Festival, head here, and get other questions about the event answered at their website.

2020 Upheaval Festival