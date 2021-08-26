DJ Lethal, the turntablist and soundmaker behind Limp Bizkit (and formerly House of Pain), recently shared a message on social media supporting the use of non-lethal weapons for self-defense while advertising the ones manufactured by the company Byrna.

Byrna makes a product it calls the HD, or the "un-gun," a legal and less-than-lethal weapon that looks like a pistol but instead launches kinetic rounds — essentially rubber bullets that fire either on their own or with chemical irritants added. The weapon comes in a variety of different colors, and Byrna markets it to those looking for a firearm that, it says, can "save lives without the risk of taking one."

Watch a video down toward the bottom of this post.

Sharing photos of his Byrna arsenal on Sunday (Aug. 22), DJ Lethal said, "Thank you @byrnanation the UN GUN the best in #nonlethal protection for our #byrnahd launchers, our family feels safer."

He continued, "In the studio and onstage, I am #djlethal but offstage I am #djpeaceful and believe in Non Lethal. These can help a lot of situations Deescalate without the use of deadly force. I also have peace of mind knowing that when I go hiking or camping I'm good. … #dontshootrealbullets when you don't need to!"

According to the manufacturer's website, "The Byrna HD (Home Defense) is an incredibly powerful and effective non lethal self defense weapon that can be taken virtually anywhere. Powered by compressed air (CO2), the Byrna HD shoots .68 caliber round kinetic and chemical irritant projectiles that can disable a threat from up to 60 feet away."

Non-lethal weapons are a hot topic in the world of law enforcement, where they can be used instead of conventional firearms but are often met with resistance from legislators. For example, the Seattle City Council this month approved legislation that would prohibit the Seattle Police Department from using them to subdue violent protestors, as The Seattle Medium reported.

In July, DJ Lethal rocked the house with a rejuvenated Limp Bizkit at Lollapalooza 2021, although the ensuing tour was cut short. Regardless, the band and frontman Fred Durst are experiencing a resurgence in popularity as they prepare to drop their first new album in a decade.

Byrna HD Launcher Video