Limp Bizkit to Start Leaking Songs, Will Release New Album ‘Soon’

Because we could all use some good news right about now — Limp Bizkit have announced that they will start leaking songs soon, and will release a new album soon after.

"To be more clear, as some promoters are a bit behind on keeping you updated, all of our scheduled performances were canceled weeks ago (yes, we are all fine, thank you)," they wrote in a post on their Instagram story.

"New songs will begin to leak, one after the other in rapid succession, very soon. Soon thereafter our new album will be released."

See the post below.

Limp Bizkit have five studio albums in their discography, their most recent being 2011's Gold Cobra. In June of this year, Wes Borland elaborated more on the status of the album, which was originally named Stampede of the Disco Elephants and has been in the works for over a decade.

"We probably have 35 songs recorded instrumentally, and [Fred Durst] has done vocals on them and then thrown the vocals away," the guitarist said on Johnny Christ's podcast Drinks With Johnny, adding that he doubts they will still use the Stampede title for it.

Based on their announcement, it seems Durst has recorded vocals that he's satisfied with at last.

Limp Bizkit debuted a new song called "Dad Vibes" during their iconic performance at Lollapalooza in July — perfectly suited for Durst's new look, which went viral. But shortly after, they canceled the remainder of their tour with Spiritbox because of COVID-19.

"We are all in this together, and we all — individually and as a whole — have to make our best efforts to be as responsible and proactive as possible moving forward to combat and stop spreading COVID," Durst told Billboard of the decision.

At least we'll have new music to look forward to until they're able to head out on the road again.

Instagram - Limp Bizkit