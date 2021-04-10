That Time DMX Crashed a House Party in Sum 41’s First Music Video

"Makes No Difference" was the very first single released by pop-punk icons Sum 41 and two music videos were made for the track, the first of which featured a cameo by influential rapper DMX, who rode through a house party on an ATV.

The track was released on June 12, 2000 and served as the world's introduction to the Canadian four-piece. Around the same time as the filming of the video, DMX was in Toronto shooting scenes for the 2001 action film Exit Wounds, where the rapper co-starred alongside acting legend Steven Seagal. The flick was set in Detroit, but much of the shooting took place in Canada.

In Sum 41's "Makes No Difference" video, the band performs amid a riotous house party — the kind that was prominently featured in countless late '90s and early 2000s music videos which greatly exaggerated every parent's worst fear when leaving the kids home to watch over the house while they go on vacation or something.

At one point, a car crashes through the bay window in the front of the house and as the camera turns away from the destruction, DMX turns the corner on a red ATV and rides through the partygoers. We typically think of All Terrain Vehicles tackling rocky landscapes and steep hills, but in this instance, carpet and hardwood flooring also count as terrain.

Watch the music video below and credit to the Daily Beast's Marlow Stern for highlighting the cameo.

DMX, born Earl Simmons, died yesterday (April 9) at the age of 50. He had been placed on life support earlier in the week after reportedly suffering a heart attack as a result of an overdose. He was not only an influential figure within rap and hip-hop, but his aggressive approach to music also resonated deeply within the rock and metal community, prompting musicians to pay tribute to the late legend.

Sum 41, "Makes No Difference" Music Video