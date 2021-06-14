Doc Coyle – ‘It’s a Matter of When, Not If’ God Forbid Reunites

Before Bad Wolves had their recent success, Doc Coyle plied his trade as the lead guitarist and backing vocalist for God Forbid. The band split in 2013, but according to Coyle there is a possibility we'll see them together again in the future.

While speaking on his Ex-Man podcast, Coyle revealed that while Bad Wolves remains his priority, he does see God Forbid reuniting at some point if the logistics can be worked out.

Addressing whether or not there would ever be a reunion of his former group, he stated, “I think yes. I think [it’s] just a matter of how and when. The logistics… It’s just not easy because guys are all over the place, guys have children, they have jobs, they have wives, they have obligations and it’s not the easiest thing to put together."

Coyle continued, "It’s interesting, we were getting a lot of this additional interest during the pandemic… My main priority is Bad Wolves and so I have to organize everything around that. I would say it’s just baby steps so we’ll see, try and make it work. I would say it is a matter of when, not if, but then again I don’t want to hype people up because it’s just gotta be correct. Everything’s gotta work out.”

The news is an about face by Coyle who in 2019 suggested that the demand wasn't there to justify what would need to happen in order for the group to return.

God Forbid formed in 1996, issuing their debut album Reject the Sickness in 1999. They would release six albums and two EPs in total before splitting in 2013.

Coyle would return with a new band in 2017, taking part in Bad Wolves. After huge success with their cover of The Cranberries' "Zombie," the group issued two albums and had a string of successful radio singles. Earlier this year they split with vocalist Tommy Vext and they're currently at work on a new album, Dear Monsters, with new singer Daniel "DL" Laskiewicz.

