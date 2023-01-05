What Rock + Metal Musicians Think of Rolling Stone’s 200 Greatest Singers List

Listen, we get it, lists can be frustrating. Every time a publication posts a list, they're essentially asking for trouble. Rolling Stone's recently-published list of the 200 Greatest Singers of All Time stirred up a lot of commotion on the internet this week.

Rolling Stone even expected that people would be outraged by the list, so they included a disclaimer in the body, writing, "... keep in mind that this is the Greatest Singers list, not the Greatest Voices List. Talent is impressive; genius is transcendent. Sure, many of the people here were born with massive pipes, perfect pitch and boundless range. Others have rougher, stranger, or more delicate instruments."

When you put into perspective how many genres of music there are and how many singers belong to each of those genres, 200 is really not a large number by any means. It's tough having such a limit. They had every right to add who they wanted, just as readers and music fans alike have every right to be appalled by the selections. It's the nature of music opinion.

Though, yes, we agree that Celine Dion should've been included.

We compiled a list of all of the rock and metal musicians that were featured on the list, such as Ozzy Osbourne, Axl Rose and Chris Cornell, so you can check that out if you aren't interested in seeing everyone who's on it. But since it was published a few days ago, some rock and metal musicians have spoken out against the choices, so we compiled another list of what they've been saying about it, and which artists they believe were snubbed or disrespected.

Scroll below to see what they've been saying. And remember not to take the internet so seriously all the time. Your blood pressure doesn't need to go up because of someone else's perspective.

What Rock + Metal Musicians Think of Rolling Stone's 200 Best Singers List Here's what musicians have said about Rolling Stone's 200 Best Singers list.