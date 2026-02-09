Italian Metal Vocalist Wins Bronze Medal at 2026 Winter Olympics

The 2026 Winter Olympics are underway and we officially have an Italian metal vocalist who is now a bronze medal winner.

We're talking about Dominik Paris, the Italian alpine ski racer who just medaled in downhill at the 2026 Olympic Games taking place in Milan and Cortina, Italy. Cortina actually played host to the alpine skiing portion of the Olympics.

Dominik Paris — The Italian Bronze Medal Downhill Skier

Paris took the bronze medal on Saturday (Feb. 7) for third place in his home country's Olympic games. This would be his first time medaling after participating in five Olympic games. At 36, Paris is the second oldest athlete to ever medal in the sport. His teammate, Giovanni Franzoni, finished second earning the silver medal. Franjo von Allmen of Switzerland won the gold.

“It’s a beautiful, tough mountain,” Paris said to the Midland Reporter Telegram while glancing at the Stelvio slope shortly after his medal-winning run. “It’s great to have this home crowd here.”

dominik paris during 2026 olympics downhill run Alexis Boichard/Agence Zoom, Getty Images loading...

Throughout his career, Paris has won 24 World Cup races and even the world championship in the super-G in 2019. But so far Olympic success had eluded him until this past weekend.

“I’ve had a nice career so far,” Paris said. “Having this success on this hill means a lot. The World Cup is different. The Olympics is really special — you never know what’s going to happen. I tried so hard at the other Olympic Games when I was in good shape and I was young and I had the power.”

Dominik Paris - The Italian Metal Frontman

When he's not on the slopes, Paris has pursued a music career. He fronts the Italian groove metal band Rise of Voltage.

The group, rounded out by his brother-guitarist Lukas Paris, bassist Frank Pichler and drummer Florian Schwienbacher, have released two studio albums and have garnered enough attention to book shows on the European festival circuit.

Rise of Voltage were formed in 2017 and released their debut album Time a year later featuring the titular single. Their second effort, Escape, came in 2024 and leaned a little more technical and heavier in style that their debut. Both albums are available via the band's website.

Speaking with ESPN Originals, Paris shared, "The passion started very early, 14 years old, It's just a passion and we put together a band and we tried have some gigs in the summer time."

"It's really different to be onstage with the band. It's not easy to staying one hour onstage screaming out. For me, it's more easier to and I'm not that nervous when I do a ski race, because I know what I have to do," he added.

When asked about which was his stronger skill, he told the Midland Reporter Telegram, “I’m, for sure, a better skier, but if you listen to metal, I’m not so bad.”

Where Can You See Rise of Voltage?

Though the group doesn't have many dates scheduled, which is understandable given Paris' Olympic training, they will be back together on stages later this year.

Their website lists appearances at Alpen Flair in June (where Ice Nine Kills, Lakeview and Peter Maffay are also part of the bill), Mannreid Open Air Aug. 13-16 on a bill that includes Ronnie Romero and Firerose among others and then playing the Teffli Rally in Switzerland Aug. 14-15 on a bill that features Wolfmother and Steve N' Seagulls among others. Check the band's website for ticketing information.

