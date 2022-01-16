The ‘Godmother Of Drumming’ Covers blink-182’s ‘What’s My Age Again?’

The "Godmother Of Drumming," also known as Dorothea Taylor, is back with another cover on TikTok. This time, Taylor takes on blink-182's "What's My Age Again?" You can check out the video below.

Taylor is a private drum and drumline instructor, according to her Instagram bio. She has been drumming for 56 years and is her church's organist. She also has her own classic rock / new country band called Badlander, she drums for the All City Choir and subs in with a couple of bands when needed, according to her Drum Magazine profile.

"Drummers come in all ages, sizes, shapes, ethnicities. And regardless of how good you are, how old you are, we're all still part of the drumming family," Taylor previously states in a clip. "So remember, don't judge a drummer — or anybody — by their looks. And always, always, always keep sharing your drumming passion to the world."

blink-182, "What's My Age Again?" Dorothea Taylor Cover

The comments under the video show a wave of support for Taylor. One user comments, "She makes it look easy!" Others call her a "badass" and some have tagged Dave Grohl, Travis Barker and Josh Dun in an effort to get her more attention or get her onstage with the musicians.

Taylor has previously covered the likes of Slipknot, Disturbed, and Paramore, as well as uploading informational videos about drumming technique.